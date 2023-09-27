Emotional Link LLC CEO Naoto Sato Interviews Associate Professor Mai Uchida, Harvard Medical School, on "How to deal with Blowing up on SNS"

TOKYO, Sept. 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Emotional Link LLC, a business information dissemination company based in Chuo Ward, Tokyo, has released an interview article with Associate Professor Mai Uchida, Harvard Medical School, on "How to deal with Blowing up on SNS". The article, which is available on the Emotional Link LLC website, delves into 'Why Blowing up on SNS' occurs, and measures against that, from a neuroscience perspective.

https://emotional-link.co.jp/uchidamai-prof/

Associate Professor Mai Uchida, Harvard Medical School(Left) and Emotional Link LLC CEO, Naoto Sato(Right)
In the article, Dr. Uchida says that the main cause of 'Blowing up on SNS' lies in the inherent nature of human beings, such as the desire for approval and emotions, and that the SNS system is designed to amplify these tendencies. Since 'Blowing up on SNS' is triggered by the inherent nature of human beings, it is impossible to completely avoid it.

However, Dr. Uchida emphasizes that by increasing your internal self-esteem, you will not be uncomfortable by 'Blowing up on SNS', and this is the first step to living a life that is honest to yourself.

This article is a must-read for all people who interact with SNS on a daily basis, whether an individual or a corporate spokesperson.

Mai Uchida is Psychiatrist at Massachusetts General Hospital and Associate Professor of Psychiatry, Harvard Medical School. While engaging in the diagnosis and treatment of childhood mental disorders such as depression, bipolar disorder, and ADHD, she also takes on the role of instructing medical residents, medical students, pediatricians, and child psychiatrists. Additionally, she is actively involved in the media in both Japan and the United States as a communicator on mental health, scientific literacy, and social justice.

Naoto Sato is the CEO of Emotional Link LLC. After graduating from Keio University's Faculty of Business and Commerce, he served as the head of sales offices at various locations nationwide in Dai-ichi Life Insurance Company. He achieved first place in Eastern Japan for quarterly sales in 2018 and first place nationwide in 2019. In 2021, he co-founded Emotional Link LLC.

For more information on Emotional Link LLC, please visit https://emotional-link.co.jp/.

