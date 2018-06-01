Emotions All-Inclusive Resorts By Hodelpa In Juan Dolio And Playa Dorada Join The Ascend Hotel Collection

Known for inspiring individuality, the Ascend Hotel Collection is the first and largest global soft brand, featuring best-in-class, boutique, unique, and historic hotels and resorts. There are more than 200 Ascend Hotel Collection member properties worldwide, with four properties in the Caribbean.

"Guests love the unique, local experiences that the Ascend Hotel Collection brand offers each guest," said Janis Cannon, senior vice president of upscale brands for Choice Hotels. "With 30 million visitors seeking out the Caribbean each year, we look forward to offering travelers and loyal Choice customers two all-inclusive resorts that offer an authentic and immersive experience in their favorite tropical destinations."

Emotions All-Inclusive Resorts by Hodelpa in Juan Dolio is nestled in a private beach area, providing the ultimate escape. Just 40 minutes from the city of Santo Domingo and 20 minutes from Las Americas International Airport, the hotel is in an ideal location for travelers. The all-inclusive resort has everything from water sports to three outdoor swimming pools, as well as onsite dining featuring wine and beer. Other amenities include an onsite gym, sauna and jacuzzi.

The Playa Dorada Emotions All-Inclusive Resorts by Hodelpa offers a stunning golden sands beach with the largest beach front of the northern coast in Playa Dorada Puerto Plata. The resort is also in a prime location surrounded by Playa Dorada Golf Course and just 15 minutes from the Puerto Plata International Airport. Guests can enjoy a variety of amenities, including swim-up rooms located on the first floor with access to a private pool, three swimming pools, a swim-up bar, water sports, climbing wall, soccer field, night club and theater.

Hodelpa is the largest Dominican chain of hotels and resorts, known for elegantly decorated rooms and services with facilities that deliver a dream vacation to every guest. Both Emotions All-Inclusive Resorts by Hodelpa properties give guests the option to pay a single rate per person, per night that includes all meals, beverages, and entertainment during the day and night. This allows guests the opportunity to fully enjoy their vacation without worrying about money as they enjoy meals or activities on site.

As members of the Ascend Hotel Collection, both Hodelpa resorts will participate in the award-winning Choice Privileges loyalty rewards program, rated no. 1 in USA Today's 10Best Readers' Choice Awards list for two consecutive years. Membership is free, offers fast rewards, immediate perks, and exclusive member rates when booking direct at http://www.choicehotels.com/. Members can earn and redeem points towards free nights at participating hotels.

Ascend Hotel Collection: let the destination reach you.

The Ascend Hotel Collection® is a global portfolio of unique, boutique and historic independent hotels and resorts and is part of Choice Hotels International, one of the world's leading hotel companies. Recognized as the hotel industry's first "soft brand" concept, the Ascend Hotel Collection has more than 200 properties open and operating worldwide, including in France, the United Kingdom, Denmark, Finland, Ireland, Norway, Sweden, Turkey, Australia, Canada, Ecuador and the Caribbean region. Membership with the Ascend Hotel Collection enables distinctive, independent properties to gain a global presence while maintaining their local charm. For more information, visit www.choicehotels.com/Ascend.

About Choice Hotels

Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE: CHH) is one of the world's largest hotel companies. With over 6,800 hotels franchised in more than 40 countries and territories, Choice Hotels International represents more than 550,000 rooms around the globe and as of March 31, 2018, there are more than 900 hotels in our development pipeline. Our company's Ascend Hotel Collection®, Cambria® Hotels, Comfort Inn®, Comfort Suites®, Sleep Inn®, Quality®, Clarion®, MainStay Suites®, Suburban Extended Stay Hotel®, WoodSpring Suites®, Econo Lodge®, Rodeway Inn®, and Vacation Rentals by Choice Hotels® brands provide a spectrum of lodging choices to meet guests' needs. With more than 36 million members, our Choice Privileges® rewards program enhances every trip a guest takes, with benefits ranging from every day rewards to exceptional experiences, starting right when they join. All hotels and vacation rentals are independently owned and operated. Visit us at www.choicehotels.com for more information.

© 2018 Choice Hotels International, Inc. All rights reserved.

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/emotions-all-inclusive-resorts-by-hodelpa-in-juan-dolio-and-playa-dorada-join-the-ascend-hotel-collection-300658019.html

SOURCE Choice Hotels

Related Links

http://www.choicehotels.com

