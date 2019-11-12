Emotive Legal Thriller, Justice Gone, wins the New York City Big Book Award, its Fourth Literary Prize

NEW YORK, Nov. 12, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Inspired by a true event, Justice Gone, a mystery/legal thriller by N. Lombardi Jr, has just won the New York City Big Book Award. The book has previously been awarded the 13th Annual National Indie Excellency Award, Reader's Favorite Annual Book Award, and the 2019 American Fiction Award for Best Legal Thriller. In addition to the literary prizes, the novel has been chosen by Wiki.ezvid.com among its list of 10 Gripping and Intelligent Legal Thrillers. Heated controversies in today's cultural climate are at the heart of the story, as well as a detailed look at the legal system, police brutality, homelessness, and the plight of returning war veterans suffering from Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD).

The narrative of the book begins with the fatal beating by police of a homeless vet in the grips of PTSD, causing a social uproar that eventually cascades into street protests, upending the stability of a small town, and culminates in the vigilante shooting of three policemen. The prime suspect in the cop slayings is an African-American war buddy of the beaten man, also a casualty of PTSD. A manhunt results in his dramatic capture in a remote mountain cabin, while Dr. Tessa Thorpe, a veterans' counselor to both men, is caught in the middle, championing the accused. A high-profile trial ensues, invoking the talents of an astute, flamboyant, but blind lawyer, Nathaniel Bodine.

One of my favorite suspense novels of the year. It will make you question the legal system.

The courtroom action is excellent, trimmed to the most gripping parts of the trial, with plenty of emotional impact...a fairly realistic portrayal of the way small-town US society works...a fast-moving story with plenty of dramatic moments, and a big twist in the final pages.

About the author

N. Lombardi Jr, the N for Nicholas, has spent over half his life in Africa, Asia, and the Middle East, working as a groundwater geologist. In 1997, while visiting Lao People's Democratic Republic, he witnessed the remnants of a secret war that had been waged for nine years, among which were children wounded from leftover cluster bombs. Driven by what he saw, he worked on The Plain of Jars for the next eight years.

His second novel, Journey Towards a Falling Sun, is set in the wild frontier of northern Kenya.

He is available for video interviews and can be contacted at nick@author-n-lombardi-jr.com. His website is http://author-n-lombardi-jr.com/my-books/justice-gone.

Nick now lives in Phnom Penh, Cambodia.

