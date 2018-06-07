Emovi's KneeKG Device Accepted to Smart Health Innovation Lab's Certification Program, USA

MONTREAL, June 7, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Emovi, today announced that it has been selected to participate in a unique certification program at the newly-opened Smart Health Innovation Lab, founded by Aspire Ventures, Capital BlueCross, Clio Health, and Penn Medicine Lancaster General Health. The Smart Health Innovation Lab is a program designed to help market-ready healthcare technologies accelerate their path to health system adoption. KneeKG was chosen from more than 100 other innovative technologies to participate in this unique collaboration.

"The goal of the Smart Health Innovation Lab's certification program is to fast-track the healthcare innovations we feel have the highest potential to truly transform the industry," said Kim Ireland, CEO of Smart Health Innovation Lab. "As a result, the startups we select for the program are companies we believe will deliver the maximum benefit to population health. We look forward to working with Emovi so that they can gain a stronger foothold in the market."

KneeKG and Knee Pain

Emovi's KneeKG device is the first to enable doctors to accurately assess patients' knees in 3-D while the patient is moving and weight-bearing. In contrast to static information from x-ray and magnetic resonance imaging (MRI), KneeKG quickly identifies the functional causes linked to knee pain, allowing doctors to better target treatments instead of the current process of elimination method, revolutionizing current knee assessment. KneeKG can pinpoint functional deficits linked to knee osteoarthritis, ligament injuries, instabilities and anterior knee pain. By providing functional information to doctors with a higher correlation to symptoms and at a fraction of the cost of high-tech scans such as MRIs, the KneeKG allows doctors to significantly improve patients' quality of life, pain and functional limitations.

At any given time, millions of Americans are dealing with knee pain. Osteoarthritis (OA) is the most common form of joint disease leading to pain and disability. This condition accounts for 21.7 million medical care visits in the U.S. alone. Healthcare professionals and the healthcare system are seeking solutions to overcome the current situation and the expected concomitant increase in the economic burden of this disease.

For the last 30 years, there has been little technological progress in assessing knee pain and defining the proper care pathway. Current issues in treating knee patients include the absence of correlation between their symptoms and diagnostic imaging results, e.g. MRI and X-ray, leading to an empirical approach and a process of elimination in attempting to identify and manage the causes of the pain.

Emovi's KneeKG is the first in-clinic device that meets the global need for measuring Knee function with objective and quantifiable data associated with knee mechanical markers and functional deficiencies - just like the Electrocardiogram does for the heart.

By joining the Smart Health Innovation Lab's highly selective 12-week certification program, Emovi will be able to collaborate with technology, payor, and clinical experts to validate KneeKG's integration process into clinical workflows. During the certification program, Emovi will utilize various simulated care environments at the lab's state-of-the-art facilities to demonstrate how its technologies impact cost, the patient and provider experience, and health outcomes.

"The Smart Health Innovation Lab presents a unique opportunity for Emovi and its breakthrough innovative orthopedic medical device, KneeKG, to collaborate with a region's leading healthcare ecosystem stakeholders. With the support & guidance of the Smart Health Innovation Lab team, Emovi look forward to developing best practices for integration and adoption of its KneeKG device into the marketplace as well as significantly expediting the sales cycle. In our travels around the world, we have seen no other comparable program at this level, anywhere!" said Michelle Laflamme, CEO, Emovi.



"StandUp Ventures is thrilled to support Emovi and their data-driven solution for knee injuries and disorders," said Michelle McBane, Managing Director, StandUp Ventures. "Participating in the Smart Health Innovation Lab positions them well to scale their KneeKG device and transform how one of most common joint injuries is evaluated and treated."

Emovi (Emovi.ca), headquartered in Montreal, Quebec, Canada, is a company offering medical solutions for knee joints. In partnership with the Quebec university research community, including the CRCHUM and École de technologie supérieure (ÉTS), Emovi completed the development of the KneeKG, a unique clinical tool evaluating knee functional deficiencies linked to patients' symptoms and pathology progression. Emovi owns multiple patents and the exclusive license to commercialize the KneeKG and has commenced commercialization in Canada, the United States, Europe, Australia and Asia. Emovi hopes to broaden access to this technology and improve the quality of life for people struggling with diseases such as knee arthritis, ligament or meniscus tears, patellofemoral syndrome, tendonitis and biomechanical deficiencies resulting in pain and disability.



Smart Health Innovation Lab (www.smarthealthinnovationlab.com), located in Lancaster, Pennsylvania, is a healthcare market adoption accelerator built for testing, certifying, and advancing new healthcare technologies. At the lab, payors, providers, and technology companies work together in a unique collaboration to validate and integrate healthcare innovations into the healthcare marketplace. Founded by Aspire Ventures (www.aspirevc.com), Capital BlueCross (www.capbluecross.com), Clio Health (www.cliohealth.aspirevc.com), and Penn Medicine Lancaster General Health (www.lancastergeneralhealth.org), the Smart Health Innovation Lab brings together different healthcare stakeholders to achieve a common goal: improving the health of our communities through new technologies that improve the patient and provider experience, lower cost of care, and improve health outcomes.

