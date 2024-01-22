Empact Technologies Announces Multi-Year IRA Compliance Management Agreement with Ampliform

News provided by

Empact Technologies

22 Jan, 2024, 08:13 ET

Empact to manage IRA tax incentive compliance for the utility-scale project developer's project portfolio

HOUSTON, Jan. 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Empact Technologies (Empact), a leading provider of Inflation Reduction Act (IRA) compliance management software and services, announced a new multi-year agreement with Ampliform. Ampliform originates, develops, builds, and operates utility-scale solar and solar plus storage projects. 

Continue Reading
Empact Technologies Announces Multi-Year IRA Compliance Management Agreement with Ampliform
Empact Technologies Announces Multi-Year IRA Compliance Management Agreement with Ampliform

Under the terms of the agreement, Empact will manage IRA compliance for Ampliform's current and future projects. Ampliform has approximately 700MW of projects in short-term development, with an additional 3GW of projects in its development pipeline. Ampliform's future expansion plans exceed more than 13GWdc in total. 

"Our mission is to optimize solar and renewable energy projects, and we are delighted to partner with Empact to manage IRA compliance for our projects," says Rob Stoever, Senior Vice President - Engineering & Construction at Ampliform. "Empact is the first dedicated platform in the industry that guides energy development projects through IRA tax incentive compliance, and we are already seeing the benefits of our partnership."

Empact will work with Ampliform's project Engineering, Procurement, and Construction (EPC) firms, subcontractors, and key suppliers of steel and iron products, solar modules, trackers, and inverters to manage prevailing wage & apprenticeship, domestic content, and other tax incentive qualification and compliance throughout the project lifecycle. 

"We're excited to help Ampliform meet the requirements to qualify for the maximum IRA tax incentives and to ensure compliance for their projects," says Charles Dauber, CEO and Founder of Empact. "The team at Ampliform had the leadership and foresight to recognize the significant risks of IRA non-compliance and the need to have third party compliance management in place prior to construction kick-off. We look forward to helping Ampliform fully leverage the IRA tax incentives to develop and build their project development pipeline." 

About Empact
Empact Technologies maximizes the impact of clean energy project tax incentives with the industry's premier IRA management platform. Empact combines proprietary SaaS technology with professional services, enabling projects to meet IRS regulatory requirements for prevailing wage and apprenticeship, domestic content, and energy and low-income community incentives. Developers use Empact to secure project construction financing, ensure regulatory compliance, and protect investors from IRS recapture risk. For more information, please visit https://www.empacttechnologies.com

About Ampliform
Ampliform originates, develops, builds, operates, and optimizes utility-scale solar and solar plus storage projects in the United States. Ampliform is led by a team of veteran developers, investors and operators who collectively have more than 100 years of management experience in the energy sector. Ampliform's team has originated and developed multiple gigawatts of solar energy projects and overseen several gigawatts of power generation investments. For more information, and to contact Ampliform, please visit https://www.ampliform.com

Contact:
Fabienne Rodet
16508042504
[email protected]

SOURCE Empact Technologies

Also from this source

Empact Technologies Launches Industry's First IRA Clean Energy Project Incentive-Management Platform

Empact Technologies Launches Industry's First IRA Clean Energy Project Incentive-Management Platform

Empact Technologies (Empact), a clean energy tax incentive management software and services company, today announced the launch of its new platform...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Environmental Products & Services

Image1

Utilities

Image1

Alternative Energies

Image1

Computer & Electronics

News Releases in Similar Topics

Sign up for Top Stories & curated News delivered to your inbox

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.