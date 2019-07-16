Empaques Moldeados de America Tecnologias S. de R.L. de C.V. (EMATEC) Announces Capacity Expansion

APODACA, Mexico, July 16, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Continuing with its strategic investment plan defined five years ago for both its Molded Pulp and Recycled Plastic Division, EMATEC announced a capital expenditure of approximately $15 million USD that will be implemented in the next 12 months. This investment will increase production capacity with 3 new productions lines of the latest technology for increased throughput and cost efficiency.

The added capacity will supply the growing demand for sustainable packaging solutions with a strong focus in the North American egg carton market. In addition to the new production lines, EMATEC will invest in a new state-of-the-art facility that will be equipped with finishing machines for printing, labeling and packaging to customer specifications. The additional manufacturing lines in the Recycled Plastics Division will help increase market share of our well-accepted 100% recycled PET products. These investments are scheduled to start operations during the first semester of 2020.

"The increased demand for our high quality products in the North American Market as well as a strong shift in the consumer preferences towards more recycled and environmental friendly packaging give EMATEC a solid base to generate sustainable growth in the coming years," said EMATEC´s CEO Alejandro Paez.

EMATEC has distinguished itself for being a forward-looking company. It has made accumulated investments in excess of $ 40 million USD in the past four years for capacity expansions, value added processes and improved customer service.

Meeting its mandate for a "Green EMATEC" the company is generating 70% of the power it consumes through the use of natural gas based micro turbines integrated into the production lines.

"The shareholders of EMATEC are committed to our customers, our employees and a sustainable environment. Focusing our investments on high quality, recyclable products that coexist with the environment, we strive to better serve all of our stakeholders," said Federico Clariond, Chairman of the Board.

EMATEC has consolidated itself as leader in North America, strengthening its strategic position in the Mexican market and as a significant participant of the United States market. Offering high quality sustainable products, innovation in designs and processes, providing its customers with products and services that exceed their expectations.

This new expansion in installed capacity will give EMATEC a solid base to meet the growing demand of the customers and markets it serves.

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/947117/Logo_EMATEC_Logo.jpg

