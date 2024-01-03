Empassion Health Announces New Partnership with Six Members of AAHCM

News provided by

Empassion Health

03 Jan, 2024, 13:18 ET

Move will lower costs for thousands of patients; allow for greater focus on quality of care

CHICAGO, Jan. 3, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Empassion Health announced six new strategic partnerships that will provide additional care and services to patients in five states. These partnerships will also lower out of pocket costs and increase the number of lives touched by Empassion Health's care model. These new providers are members of the American Academy of Home Care Medicine (AAHCM).

Continue Reading

The AAHCM exists to provide interdisciplinary, high-value health care in patients' homes and its members pride themselves on providing low-cost, quality care to patients in need. Empassion Health is a managed services organization that uses innovative technology to identify patients with higher needs, provider education on advance care planning and logistics management services of the ACO REACH program.

Empassion's new partner organizations are:

Mobile Physician Associates

Allina Health System

Meridian Medical Services, Inc.

Goldencast Medical Corporation

Avalon Consultants, PLLC

MedStar Total Elder Care, LLC

These partnerships will move all of these organizations from a fee-for-service model to a value-based care (VBC) model, allowing them to further focus on quality of care versus quantity of care provided. VBC models reward providers for better patient outcomes, rather than financially incentivizing the number of visits.

Benefits to patients include:

  • Lower out-of-pocket costs for patients through waived cost sharing for primary care services
  • Provide care and supportive services not typically covered by Medicare (e.g., free meal delivery, additional visits and social work support)

"Empassion is a proud supporter of the Academy and is excited to expand our reach to enable practices to transition into and thrive in value-based care. The Academy has a wealth of experience in value-based care and a strong network and brand," said Chase Knight, SVP of Growth at Empassion.

The partnership will impact patients in the following states: CA, IN, IL, MI and MN.

For more information visit Empassion's website.

About Empassion Heath: Empassion Health is a purpose-driven organization developed with the goal of delivering more good days for patients living with an advanced illness. Through partnerships with our expansive and curated provider network, we support the complete care needs of patients in 25 states. Empassion Health is the largest ACO REACH participating organization.

The statements contained in this document are solely those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the views or policies of CMS. The authors assume responsibility for the accuracy and completeness of the information contained in this document.

SOURCE Empassion Health

Also from this source

Empassion Health Announces Strategic Partnership with Theoria Medical

Today, Empassion Health and Theoria Medical announced a strategic partnership that will benefit their patients across the nation, providing...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Health Care & Hospitals

Image1

Medical Pharmaceuticals

Image1

Licensing

Image1

New Products & Services

News Releases in Similar Topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.