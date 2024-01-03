Empassion Health Announces New Partnership with Six Members of AAHCM

Move will lower costs for thousands of patients; allow for greater focus on quality of care



CHICAGO, Jan. 3, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Empassion Health announced six new strategic partnerships that will provide additional care and services to patients in five states. These partnerships will also lower out of pocket costs and increase the number of lives touched by Empassion Health's care model. These new providers are members of the American Academy of Home Care Medicine (AAHCM).

The AAHCM exists to provide interdisciplinary, high-value health care in patients' homes and its members pride themselves on providing low-cost, quality care to patients in need. Empassion Health is a managed services organization that uses innovative technology to identify patients with higher needs, provider education on advance care planning and logistics management services of the ACO REACH program.

Empassion's new partner organizations are:

Mobile Physician Associates Allina Health System Meridian Medical Services, Inc. Goldencast Medical Corporation Avalon Consultants, PLLC MedStar Total Elder Care, LLC

These partnerships will move all of these organizations from a fee-for-service model to a value-based care (VBC) model, allowing them to further focus on quality of care versus quantity of care provided. VBC models reward providers for better patient outcomes, rather than financially incentivizing the number of visits.

Benefits to patients include:

Lower out-of-pocket costs for patients through waived cost sharing for primary care services

Provide care and supportive services not typically covered by Medicare (e.g., free meal delivery, additional visits and social work support)

"Empassion is a proud supporter of the Academy and is excited to expand our reach to enable practices to transition into and thrive in value-based care. The Academy has a wealth of experience in value-based care and a strong network and brand," said Chase Knight, SVP of Growth at Empassion.

The partnership will impact patients in the following states: CA, IN, IL, MI and MN.

About Empassion Heath: Empassion Health is a purpose-driven organization developed with the goal of delivering more good days for patients living with an advanced illness. Through partnerships with our expansive and curated provider network, we support the complete care needs of patients in 25 states. Empassion Health is the largest ACO REACH participating organization.

The statements contained in this document are solely those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the views or policies of CMS. The authors assume responsibility for the accuracy and completeness of the information contained in this document.

