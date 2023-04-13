Empathy Among Americans Suffers Sharp Decline, Yet Brands Are Expected To Make Emotional Connections With Consumers

Research from Method Communications finds that 2 in 3 Americans say empathy has decreased in the last year

SALT LAKE CITY, April 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- As macroeconomic challenges continue to loom, companies everywhere are considering how to achieve brand loyalty and long-term success. A new study, "Watch your Language: Think Like A Brand, Speak Like A Person," conducted by Method Communications, points to empathy as the solution.

Method surveyed more than 2,000 Americans to better understand the state of empathy in consumer-brand relationships. Method found that nearly 2 in 3 Americans say empathy has decreased in the last year - from 54% in 2021 to a mere 27% in 2022 - despite shared societal challenges.

The report found that 47% of Americans want to hear more human-centric stories in the news and from brands. 37% of consumers say that they enjoy reading content from brands and that it makes them feel more connected to the companies. In addition, the study reveals how Americans think about social issues, word choice and self-censoring speech.

"Emotional connection is a must for brands to really make a difference with their customers," said David Parkinson, Method CEO and co-founder. "Making your voice heard is key to empowering both the consumer and brand– it's why we put in the work to really understand each other."

The report's overall research on consumer decision-making and behavior provides key insights that can help brands understand the role of empathy in their business models and connect with their audiences on a deeper level.

67% of Americans say a brand's stance on social issues impacts their purchase behavior.

Americans want to see the brands they purchase from taking a stance on social issues. But if the brand comes down on the "wrong side" of a hot-button issue, consumers are primed and ready to boycott.

42% of Americans have stopped shopping with a brand because of a company's stance

32% have purchased something because of a brand's stance.

A third (34%) of Americans pay attention to brands' stances on social issues so that their spending aligns with their personal values.

Although 1 in 4 (26%) Americans admit to still shopping with brands they disagree with, they say they feel guilty about it.

Nearly half (47%) of Americans worry about the words they use everyday.

With competing social winds — a shift away from derogatory or exclusionary language vs. free-speech activism — Americans feel a potential storm from each word choice.

Three quarters (74%) of Americans worry about their word choice at least once a month.

Only 10% never worry about their word choice.

More than half (58%) of Americans worry about their word choice among strangers. Half (51%) worry about it among acquaintances in social situations. And 43% worry about it at work.

42% of Americans often self-censor so that they don't accidentally say something controversial.

"Embracing the value of empathy and connecting with customers gives brands a sense of authenticity and can help them rise above the noise," Parkinson added. "When consumers feel emotionally invested in a brand, they are more likely to stay loyal over the long term."

