Empathy And Carallel Partner To Empower Employers In Providing Holistic Support For Employee Caregivers

Collaboration sets a new standard for employee care and provides comprehensive support that helps employers meet the diverse needs of the modern workforce, including during bereavement

NEW YORK, Dec. 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Empathy , the comprehensive support system for loss helping families navigate all its emotional and logistical challenges, today announced a new partnership with Carallel , the leading provider of holistic support, guidance and assistance for family caregivers. Progressive, family-oriented employers will gain access to a unique blend of tools and services which empower their employees to navigate the intricate landscapes of both caregiving and grief. This collaboration will provide continuity of care for both the caregiving population and those who have experienced loss.

More than 53 million Americans support a loved one as a family caregiver, and 61% of them are employed. Caregiving affects every facet of an employee's life, including their mental and physical health (57% report clinically significant levels of depression, stress and anxiety), work capacity (80% of caregiving employees said caregiving impacted their work productivity) and absenteeism (missing up to 12 hours of work each month due to caregiving responsibilities).

Stress intensifies when the loved one they care for passes away. Dealing with the tasks associated with loss can take families over 12 months to handle, and costs them on average $12,702 . The burden is amplified for those balancing a full time job,with 43% of employees reporting difficulties concentrating at work in the period after their loss, while also suffering from symptoms such as anxiety, panic attacks, and memory issues, which can persist for months.

Together, Empathy and Carallel offer a comprehensive solution to help employers reduce healthcare costs, improve productivity and effectiveness, and increase retention by addressing the holistic needs of employees through every stage of caregiving and grief.

Carallel's approach seamlessly blends live support from compassionate, expert Care Advocates with comprehensive digital tools and resources to create personalized plans that boost caregiver resilience. It is through this caregiver-centered, holistic approach that Carallel is able to provide caregivers emotional support, targeted guidance and practical assistance across a wide range of caregiving needs — from disability care to elder care and beyond.

With a similar approach, Empathy extends Carallel's offering, enabling employers to provide human-centered, tech-powered support to employees who have suffered a loss. Empathy's award-winning platform is complemented by a full-fledged Care Team, including on-demand Care Managers, who provide personalized step-by-step guidance through all the emotional and practical challenges of loss. This partnership will enable employers to have more streamlined contracting and a more seamless experience for employees, facilitating continuity of care for families throughout all of life's greatest challenges.

"Empathy shares Carallel's core mission of making big life challenges easier by addressing them holistically — both emotionally and practically. We are committed to providing a seamless and comprehensive experience for employees navigating the challenges of caregiving and bereavement," said Shara Cohen, CEO of Carallel. "This is a truly interconnected collaboration — applying similar philosophies to intertwined life experiences. By doing so, we are reshaping the landscape of workplace well-being to elevate the overall welfare of caregivers and those in their care."

"Employees juggling caregiving responsibilities with their full-time work commitments often find themselves particularly challenged when coping with the loss of a loved one," said Ron Gura, Co-Founder and CEO of Empathy. "By partnering with Carallel, a leader in providing assistance and guidance for caregivers, we empower employers to offer holistic, full-circle support that encompasses both caregiving and bereavement as integral employee benefits. With this approach, employers can ensure continuity of care through life's most difficult moments."

About Empathy

Empathy is the comprehensive support system for loss, offering bereaved families holistic guidance and care for all of the administrative, emotional, legal, and financial challenges they face after their loved one passes away. Empathy's award-winning app and care team are trusted by leading employers and insurance carriers to support their employees and beneficiaries through life's greatest challenges, saving them time, money, and stress. Headquartered in New York and recognized as a Top Digital Health Company by CB Insights, as well as a Most Innovative Company by FastCompany, Empathy has raised $43 million in funding from leading investors including General Catalyst, Aleph VC, and Entrée Capital. To learn more about Empathy, visit us at empathy.com .

About Carallel

Carallel uses personal connection, expert guidance and digital tools to identify and empower caregivers so they can confidently manage the twists and turns of caregiving. Carallel partners with healthcare organizations aiming to achieve better outcomes and employers striving to retain employees and increase productivity. The company's proven, holistic approach to caregiver support resonates with caregivers, earning Carallel an overall Customer Satisfaction Score of 96 and a Net Promoter Score of 80. Learn more at Carallel.com .

