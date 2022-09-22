Empatico Launches New Technology to Connect Educators and Kids Around the World to Build Empathy in Classrooms

The nonprofit is using social media-for-good concept to help children develop friendships and understanding across perceived divides

NEW YORK, Sept. 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Empatico , a nonprofit committed to creating a more empathetic world through education, has announced an enhanced version of its digital tool for connecting classrooms around the world. It will feature an expanded library of teacher-tested content and curriculum along with a portfolio of 85+ Social and Emotional Learning (SEL) activities for in-class learning experiences. Zoom has been integrated into the platform to enhance video conferencing and screen sharing among teachers. The free platform seeks to use technology for good by helping educators and kids build global relationships across perceived lines of difference.

For a majority of Americans there is an overwhelming need for greater empathy. According to a recent survey from Method Communications, 73% of Americans agree it would be better for society if people were more empathetic. Empatico's network was created to encourage empathy at a young age by empowering school-aged students around the globe to form meaningful connections that foster kindness and understanding.

Says Ryan Modjeski, Executive Director of Empatico, "Every child has an innate capacity for empathy that has potential not only to make our world a better place, but also to enrich our kids' lives personally by helping them build stronger relationships, come up with innovative ideas, and navigate differences. We are proud to relaunch Empatico's platform with best-in-class technology designed to give educators and caregivers fun, easy-to-use tools that will help them bring their classrooms to the world, and the world into their classrooms."

Since its founding by social entrepreneur Daniel Lubetzky and The KIND Foundation in 2017, Empatico has reached over 50,000 educators and connected nearly 100,000 students across 82 countries. Empatico is a free-of-cost digital platform that allows educators to participate in live video exchanges and custom activities with partner classrooms from different geographic, political, socioeconomic, sociocultural, and racial/ethnic contexts.

Key features of the new Empatico technology platform include:

A new "multi-match" functionality so that teachers can make as many connections as they would like

Teachers can create their own network of educators who share similar interests, have overlapping time zones and availability, and much more

Improved messaging and video experience with Zoom integrated into the platform to enhance video conferencing and screen sharing among teachers

Easy scheduling capabilities

Those interested in engaging with Empatico and educators seeking to connect their classrooms to the world this school year are welcome to visit www.Empatico.org .

About Empatico

Recipient of a World Changing Ideas Award and one of Common Sense Education's 5-star rated 2021 Selections for Learning , Empatico is a free platform that matches and connects K-8 classrooms across the world through live video exchanges using best-in-class meeting tools, supported by a robust content library with communication and community building tools for educators. As a nonprofit organization, Empatico is on a mission to prepare the next generation for an increasingly connected world in which being able to navigate cross-cultural relationships with empathy is vital for success. Empatico's vision is to be the leading classroom connector worldwide. To learn more, visit Empatico.org .

