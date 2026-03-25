EMPAVA Earns Multiple "Best of KBIS 2026" Awards for Wellness Innovation and Design

Award-winning tubs highlight the brand's leadership in wellness-driven bath design at KBIS 2026

ORLANDO, Fla., March 25, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- EMPAVA received multiple industry recognitions at the Kitchen & Bath Industry Show (KBIS), earning top honors for its latest wellness and design innovations in the bath category. The company's Smart WiFi Indoor/Outdoor Cold Plunge Tub received the Silver Best of KBIS 2026 Wellness Trailblazer Award, recognizing innovation in wellness-focused kitchen and bath products. In addition, the plunge tub received a Best of KBIS 2026 Award from SheFinds, while Empava's Sculptura Soaking Tub earned a Best of KBIS 2026 Award from Maxim, highlighting the growing industry recognition of Empava's design-forward bath collection.

Empava’s award-winning innovations recognized at KBIS 2026.

"These awards reflect the growing importance of wellness and design-forward thinking in the home," said Ricky Cheng, President of Empava. "Whether it's performance-driven recovery through cold therapy or a sculptural centerpiece that redefines the bath space, our goal is to create products that help homeowners design spaces that support both well-being and personal expression."

These recognitions highlight Empava's continued focus on bringing wellness, performance, and design innovation into the modern home. As homeowners increasingly prioritize recovery, relaxation, and spa-like environments, Empava's expanding bath collection reflects a growing demand for products that support both well-being and elevated interior design.

For more information about Empava and its full suite of kitchen and bath products, visit empava.com.

About EMPAVA

At EMPAVA, designers and manufacturers of kitchen and bath products, we are innovators aiming to revolutionize outdated design, dreamers who constantly pursue innovation, and doers that implement meaningful improvements. From refined, high-performance ranges and powerful range hoods, gas ranges, cooktops, ovens and pizza ovens, to stylish outdoor, freestanding and whirlpool tubs, EMPAVA creates unique and elegantly designed kitchen and bath products at less than premium pricing. For more information about EMPAVA and its full suite of kitchen and bath products, visit https://EMPAVA.com/.

SOURCE EMPAVA