EMPAVA Returns to KBIS 2026 with Sculptura Bath Design and Live Mermaid Activation

From Statement Resin Tubs to Smart Indoor and Outdoor Cold Plunge Systems, Design and Wellness Take Center Stage

ORLANDO, Fla., Jan. 27, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- EMPAVA will attend the 2026 Kitchen & Bath Industry Show (KBIS) at the Orange County Convention Center in Orlando from Feb. 17–19 in booth #S27049, where the brand will showcase a sculptural resin bath design alongside its expanding wellness portfolio. The booth will highlight a statement 76-inch Sculptura Soaking Tub, shown in rich translucent finishes, as well as smart indoor and outdoor plunge solutions designed for modern residential spaces.

EMPAVA’s sculptura soaking tub features a dramatic oval silhouette and transparent resin construction designed to anchor modern bathroom spaces.

"We have a lot to share this year, and I'm especially proud of our new sculptura soaking tubs," said Ricky Cheng, president of EMPAVA. "Working with translucent resin gave us a lot more freedom with color, especially with shades like Amber Yellow, Emerald and Wine Red. These tubs are designed to stand out and become the focal point of a bathroom, giving designers and homeowners something distinctive to design around."

TRADESHOW DISPLAYS INCLUDE:

76-inch Sculptura Soaking Tub: A sculptural statement piece crafted from transparent resin and shown in a warm amber finish. Designed as functional art, the freestanding tub emphasizes form, material, and light, with customizable color options available to suit a range of design visions.

A sculptural statement piece crafted from transparent resin and shown in a warm amber finish. Designed as functional art, the freestanding tub emphasizes form, material, and light, with customizable color options available to suit a range of design visions. Smart WiFi Indoor/Outdoor Cold Plunge Tub: A fully self-contained, single-basin cold therapy system that delivers professional-grade recovery indoors or outdoors. Designed for modern wellness-focused homes, the plunge tub blends performance, safety, and smart control in a streamlined form.

A fully self-contained, single-basin cold therapy system that delivers professional-grade recovery indoors or outdoors. Designed for modern wellness-focused homes, the plunge tub blends performance, safety, and smart control in a streamlined form. Hot & Cold Plunge Tub with Smart Chiller + Heater: A fully integrated plunge system designed to support cold plunges, heat therapy, and contrast routines within a single, streamlined form. Built around a deep, single-basin design with precise temperature capability and an external chiller and heater system, the plunge tub brings performance-driven recovery into the home through a clean, purpose-built approach to modern wellness.

A fully integrated plunge system designed to support cold plunges, heat therapy, and contrast routines within a single, streamlined form. Built around a deep, single-basin design with precise temperature capability and an external chiller and heater system, the plunge tub brings performance-driven recovery into the home through a clean, purpose-built approach to modern wellness. Iridescent Blue Diamond Tub: This eye-catching tub boasts a blue diamond finish, beautifully designed to stand out in any bathroom, 28 powerful massaging and bubble jets, and a spacious 49.2-inch basin length with a 14.55-inch soaking depth for ultimate comfort.

Beyond product showcases, EMPAVA's fan-favorite mermaid returns to the booth this year with a darker edge. Reimagined as an alluring siren, the live installation features deeper tones and dramatic styling inspired by The Odyssey, adding a striking visual layer to the brand's evolving design narrative. EMPAVA will also be included in the Hard Hat Media Tour on the show's opening day, offering attending media a guided look at the brand's latest bath and wellness introductions. Learn more at empava.com.

About EMPAVA

At EMPAVA, designers and manufacturers of kitchen and bath products, we are innovators aiming to revolutionize outdated design, dreamers who constantly pursue innovation, and doers that implement meaningful improvements. From refined, high-performance ranges and powerful range hoods, gas ranges, cooktops, ovens and pizza ovens, to stylish outdoor, freestanding and whirlpool tubs, EMPAVA creates unique and elegantly designed kitchen and bath products at less than premium pricing. For more information about EMPAVA and its full suite of kitchen and bath products, visit https://EMPAVA.com/.

SOURCE EMPAVA