Empeon and ZayZoon Partner to Revolutionize Employee Financial Well-Being with Earned Wage Access

MONTEBELLO, N.Y., Nov. 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Empeon, the enterprise-grade Human Capital Management (HCM) platform for health systems, and ZayZoon, a market leader in providing Earned Wage Access and employee financial wellness to small and mid-sized businesses, today announced a strategic partnership to deliver on-demand wages to employees of Empeon customers.

In today's healthcare landscape, nearly two-thirds of healthcare workers live paycheck-to-paycheck, hampering employee financial stability and increasing their personal stress. This collaboration between Empeon and ZayZoon addresses this problem for healthcare workers and healthcare organizations by enabling access to earned wages instantly, promoting financial wellness and providing employers with a distinct competitive advantage for recruiting and retention.

"Our nation relies on healthcare workers, but these same individuals often struggle to make ends meet. Partnering with ZayZoon allows us to deliver an empowering solution to solve a critical issue facing most healthcare workers today," said Joel Krausz, EVP of Strategic Operations at Empeon. "Offering instant earnings access will help alleviate the incredible burden of financial stress and ensure healthcare workers can do their best work, which is a win for us all."

Earned Wage Access programs have proven to extend employee tenure, reduce turnover rates, and drive the adoption of digital solutions within healthcare HR. In fact, around 25% of payroll professionals said on-demand pay should be a top priority for improving the employee experience.

"ZayZoon's integration with Empeon's platform is transformative for payroll and financial well-being in the healthcare industry," said Tate Hackert, founder and president of ZayZoon. "We're not only modernizing payroll processes but also strengthening organizations by enabling them to support their employees' financial stability."

The ZayZoon solution integrates with Empeon's comprehensive HCM platform to enable employees to access their wages in real-time as they earn them. The partnership also empowers healthcare organizations to automate early payment requests and payment delivery processes, freeing up HR staff to focus on more strategic and impactful aspects of their roles.

To learn more about Empeon's solution partners, please visit https://empeon.com/software-partners-integrations/.

About Empeon
Empeon, formerly ADS, was founded in 1998 to provide health systems with flexible, accurate, and punctual payroll solutions. Having expanded into the full gamut of Human Capital Management (HCM) solutions, the company's software services streamline processes like talent acquisition, Human Resources, onboarding, time management, scheduling, and labor management. Empeon supports the healthcare sector in maximizing efficiency and minimizing risk through its enterprise-grade, customizable suite of people management tools. Learn more at https://empeon.com/

About ZayZoon
 ZayZoon is the financial empowerment platform for SMBs. With ZayZoon, payday finally comes with the push of a button. It's free for employers and takes only 30 minutes to implement. Employees can use ZayZoon to get paid whenever, however. The platform also offers educational resources and tools to help workers break the paycheck-to-paycheck cycle. And it works. 89% of employees who use ZayZoon report less financial stress and employers who offer ZayZoon boast a 29% reduction in turnover. 

