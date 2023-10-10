Empeon Launches Scheduling Solution to Optimize Healthcare Workforce Management

News provided by

Empeon

10 Oct, 2023, 08:04 ET

New tool addresses newly proposed US regulations and enables healthcare HR teams to ditch paper processes to manage scheduling

MONTEBELLO, N.Y., Oct. 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Empeon, the enterprise-grade Human Capital Management (HCM) platform for health systems, today announced the beta release of its Scheduling solution. A digital-first and timely addition to Empeon's comprehensive all-in-one HCM platform, including time and management, payroll, benefits management and more, the new product aims to simplify and enhance healthcare workforce management.

Continue Reading
Empeon's Scheduling solution.
Empeon's Scheduling solution.

Managing caregiver shifts has long been a challenge for healthcare providers, and the introduction of newly proposed regulations, such as the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS) minimum staffing standards for long-term care facilities, only underscores the critical need for scheduling tools to efficiently handle employee shifts while ensuring compliance with evolving industry standards. Empeon's Scheduling solution addresses these challenges head-on, making scheduling quick, user-friendly and error-proof for healthcare organizations with: 

  • Call-outs: Enables HR to notify their pool of caregivers of the vacated shift as soon as a call-out notification is received, ensuring shift vacancies are promptly filled.
  • Shift swaps: Simplify scheduling for everyone by allowing caregivers to exchange scheduled shifts with HR approval. This feature promotes flexibility and collaboration among the workforce.
  • Budget control: Set the required HPPD and always know how many nursing shifts are needed, no matter how frequently the patient count changes.
  • Overtime alerts: Stay informed when caregivers are approaching the overtime threshold. Empeon is the only scheduling automation solution that offers this valuable capability.

This release is the beta version of Empeon's Scheduling solution, with upcoming product iterations to roll out over the next three months from now until December. This version's features and capabilities include:

  • Shift organization: Easily differentiate and recognize shifts by color-coding.
  • Customized shift pay rates: Set different pay rates or bonuses for hard-to-fill shifts, allowing you to incentivize and reward your dedicated staff.

"Managing schedules has become increasingly complex due to the evolving healthcare regulations," said Peretz Rapoport, VP of product at Empeon. "Empeon's scheduling module is about bringing order, transparency and empowerment to healthcare HR teams and caregivers schedules with a seamless structure to help them focus on what matters most – delivering exceptional patient care."

To learn more about Empeon's Scheduling solution, visit https://empeon.com/solutions/scheduling/.

About Empeon
Empeon is a leading provider of human capital management (HCM) software solutions for healthcare organizations. Empeon's customizable, all-in-one HCM platform empowers businesses to work smarter by streamlining and automating people management processes, including talent acquisition, Human Resources, onboarding, scheduling, and time and attendance management. Founded in 1998 as ADS, Empeon has decades of experience supporting the healthcare industry's unique needs. Empeon wraps its capabilities around individual customer needs and provides a genuine 1:1 relationship with its core team. Learn more at https://empeon.com/

Media Contact
Avery Hand
BLASTmedia for Empeon
[email protected]
317.806.1900 ext.159

SOURCE Empeon

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.