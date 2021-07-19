EMPEQ Unveils New FastSiteSurvey™ Data Capture & Reporting App to Transform Commercial Building Equipment Audits

Equipment audits are standard practice for corporations and building owners to inspect and inventory their equipment to understand current efficiency, usage patterns, and utility rebates or incentives. Historically, energy engineers, HVAC contractors, and technicians who perform these audits use handwritten notes or manually typed forms, while also taking photos of equipment.

The innovative FastSiteSurvey technology is transforming this process, so that professionals can spend more time completing projects and less time organizing data and paperwork. With EMPEQ's all-in-one solution, it reduces the time needed for auditing and reporting by up to 80% and improves accuracy through instant digital data collection and cloud storage.

FastSiteSurvey is designed to make energy engineers' and HVAC contractors' jobs more efficient, accurate, and cost effective by:

Boosting efficiency with quicker site surveys which allows for faster turnaround on proposals, inspections, and reporting – ultimately completing more projects in less time.

Eliminating costly mistakes through digital data collection and the elimination of the traditional pencil and paper data capture process.

Offering a competitive advantage for professionals to greatly reduce their customer acquisition costs while significantly increasing margin.

"At EMPEQ, we understand how hard energy efficiency engineers and contractors work to provide their customers with accurate and cost-effective equipment and energy audits because we've been there ourselves," said EMPEQ CEO Herbert Dwyer. "Based on our own experience with over 500 equipment audits and the feedback of over 100 industry veterans, we designed FastSiteSurvey to help our customers conduct faster, more efficient audits of critical equipment in commercial properties."

