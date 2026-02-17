Emperion Achieves SOC 2® Type II Certification

Confirming Commitment to Operational Integrity and Data Security

WAYNE, Pa., Feb. 17, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- To underscore its commitment to robust data security and stringent internal controls, Emperion today announced the successful completion of its SOC 2 Type II audit. This independent, third-party evaluation assessed the design and operating effectiveness of the company's controls over a defined observation period, validating Emperion's operational integrity and its proactive approach to maintaining a secure environment for its customers and partners.

The comprehensive audit was conducted in accordance with the American Institute of Certified Public Accountants (AICPA) Trust Services Criteria, specifically covering the Security category. In a 2025 State of Trust study, 77% of businesses reported that stakeholders demand verified proof of security and compliance, up from just 65% in 2024. This highlights how widely compliance audits like SOC 2 are valued across industries that handle sensitive data — including financial services and insurance.

"Our commitment to transparency and accountability is exemplified by the successful completion of this comprehensive SOC 2 Type II audit, which meticulously evaluated our controls over an extended observation period." shared Delphia Frisch, President. "We are proud to share the detailed report with our customers and partners, demonstrating our proactive approach to security best practices and continuous improvement in all aspects of our service delivery."

Emperion's successful completion of the SOC 2 Type II audit:

Confirms the company's adherence to industry-leading standards for managing customer data;

Provides an objective assurance that the company's systems are designed to protect against unauthorized access, use, or modification;

Proves that these controls operate effectively over time.

"This SOC 2 report represents our first attestation as an independent entity", stated Frisch, "however, our organization previously maintained SOC 2 certification consistently within our former enterprise environment."

To learn more about how Emperion safeguards medical records, claim data, and clinical documentation under our SOC 2–validated framework, contact our team or visit our website.

About Emperion

Emperion is a national URAC Accredited provider of outsourced clinical review services including Independent Medical Examination (IME), Peer Review (PR), and Independent Review Organization (IRO) solutions. The company manages a national network of approximately 25,000 providers/locations across a broad range of medical specialties. These capabilities promote patient recovery, return to employment, and successful claim outcomes across Workers' Compensation, Auto, Disability, and Health benefit systems.

