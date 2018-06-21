Emphasis Is on the 'P' For New CalCPA Chair

Sharpstone indicated that he will emphasize the "P" in several ways, including

Collaborating with other professional bodies, such as the California Board of Accountancy and NASBA, to explore how to better protect and serve the public.

Board of Accountancy and NASBA, to explore how to better protect and serve the public. Attracting more young people, especially those who are community- and public-minded, to the profession.

Revamping CalCPA's website to help the public better understand how CPAs can help them.

Celebrating members and firms that donate their time and services to their communities.

In addition, Sharpstone said he will work on enrolling more Big Four members into CalCPA membership. He noted that Deloitte has signed up 100 percent of its California partners and managers with CalCPA. Other large firms also are encouraging their California staffs to join CalCPA.

Furthermore, Sharpstone will build on the efforts of his predecessors to increase diversity and inclusion, expand CalCPA's professional forums initiative to provide all members with access to knowledge and information developed by committees and sections, and attract more non-licensed financial professionals to CalCPA.

Sharpstone previously served as CalCPA's first vice chair. He is an assurance partner with BDO United States' Los Angeles office. He leads the nonprofit practice in BDO's west region. Over the past 25 years, he has worked with more than 200 nonprofits.

Among those serving with Sharpstone on the CalCPA board of directors are Robert A. Reynolds (first vice chair) of Moss Adams LLP, Jolene N. Fraser (secretary/treasurer) of EisnerAmper LLP, Kathy A. Johnson (past chair) of CPA Forensics Plus, Lynda R. Boman (vice chair) of Boman Accounting Group, Matthew Martin (vice chair) of PDM LLP, Mike A. Ray (vice chair) of California Casualty Management Co., and Eileen M. Pastenieks (CalCPA Education Foundation president) of Pastenieks Bucheli & Falasco LLP.

Headquartered in Burlingame, California, the California Society of Certified Public Accountants (CalCPA.org) is the nation's largest state accounting organization and the largest CPA association in California. It serves more than 44,000 members in public practice, private industry, education and government. Through CalCPA Institute, a 501(c)(3) nonprofit, CalCPA members provide financial literacy programs to high schools and community groups.

