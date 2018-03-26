Emphasizing Consistent Customer Experience Across Languages, Lionbridge Sponsors Adobe Summit

"In today's business environment, companies need to deliver a consistent customer experience across languages and cultures to build a successful global brand," said Jaime Punishill, Chief Marketing Officer, Lionbridge. "We are proud to continue our relationship with Adobe as a Business level partner and are committed to helping our joint customers meet all of their global content needs, while enhancing brand experiences, simplifying processes and reducing costs and complexity. Our work will enable our joint customers to simplify their workflow and get their content to local markets in a more timely fashion."

Lionbridge for Adobe Experience Manager is a single platform for marketers to produce, manage and deliver multilingual digital marketing campaigns for customers in any region and any language. The platform easily translates web pages, videos, graphic files and more through the Experience Manager integration framework. Other benefits of the platform include:

Bulk translation capabilities to automate large scale site translation

Enhanced dashboarding for real-time management

Cost code tracking for multi-departmental invoicing

Translation request aggregation from business users

"Lionbridge has a long-standing, valuable history in helping our clients reach, engage and support customers around the world," said Cody Crnkovich, head of platform partners and strategy at Adobe. "Our unique collaboration combines the power of automation with professional translation and localization to ensure brands are delivering the most culturally relevant content in any market and in any language."

Adobe Experience Manager, part of Adobe Marketing Cloud, is an agile solution for marketers and IT to design, anticipate and deliver rapidly adaptable experiences across web, mobile and any end-point in the customer journey.

To learn more, visit https://www.lionbridge.com/en-us/partners/adobe-experience-manager or visit Lionbridge at booth #711 at Adobe Summit.

About Lionbridge

Lionbridge enables more than 4,500 of the world's leading brands to increase global market share and drive deep engagement with their customers and communities. Our innovative cloud technology platforms and our global crowd of more than 400,000 professional cloud workers provide detail-critical business processes, including translation, online marketing, global content management and application testing solutions, which ensure global brand consistency, local relevancy and technical usability across all touch points of the customer lifecycle. Based in Waltham, Mass., Lionbridge maintains solution centers in 27 countries. To learn more, visit www.lionbridge.com.

About Adobe Marketing Cloud

Adobe Marketing Cloud, part of Adobe Experience Cloud, empowers marketers to deliver experiences that differentiate their brands. Adobe Marketing Cloud includes Adobe Experience Manager, Adobe Target, Adobe Campaign and Adobe Primetime, and helps brands manage, personalize, optimize and orchestrate content, campaigns and customer journeys. The tie-in with Adobe Creative Cloud makes it easy to quickly activate creative assets across all marketing channels. Brands such as Barclays, Hyatt, Mastercard, NetApp, Philips, Scottrade, Sony Interactive Entertainment, Travelocity, T-Mobile, UBS, Verizon Wireless and Wyndham Hotels and Resorts use Adobe Marketing Cloud.

