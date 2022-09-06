Emphasizing Reimagined Childcare for Today's American Parents

Skidaddles Childcare Centers Rebrand with Busy Families in Mind

CINCINNATI, Sep. 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Skidaddles, with state-of-the-art, multi-location childcare centers in the Greater Cincinnati area, has announced the company's rebranding as it positions the organization for unprecedented growth. After 14 years in business, the drop-in anytime/educational enrichment concept pioneer is re-branding to reflect its trailblazing childcare approach with a new look and programming that better communicates the brand's values to the busy families it currently serves in Kentucky and Ohio. The brand is now centered around "child care reimagined," with plans to expand through the U.S. with franchises.

Skidaddles Founder Tiffany Lewis is bringing the premium drop-in childcare and unmatched programming beyond Ohio and Kentucky. A dozen years before Covid, Skidaddles teachers were dedicated to making learning fun with flexible drop-in anytime childcare, an after school program, Friday and Saturday night Date Night time for parents, all-day summer camp and pre-school. The organizations want to take the tested concept nationally as family and work lives have changed dramatically.

"I started Skidaddles when my three children were young, and I was yearning for flexible childcare that I could truly trust and my kids would adore," says Tiffany Lewis, owner and president of Skidaddles. "Our leadership team designed Skidaddles for parents on the move. We are the only childcare provider that has been offering options that could fit just about any family's lifestyle like flexible drop-in care, full-time care, preschool, and creative play programs. Over time, we have had the chance to gauge what works and refine our robust menu of options. Now, since Covid has changed the way American families work and spend time, we felt it was time to reintroduce ourselves and invite more parents nationwide to experience how we reimagined childcare so many years ago."

The company currently operates childcare centers in Mason, Ohio, and Florence, Kentucky, with plans for expansion and franchising. The owners, leadership team, and childcare staff have always partnered with parents to help children develop the right foundation for social development and continual learning. That's why Skidaddles expanded its flexible options for parents to drop kids off while they run errands or have date nights, and began to add after-school care, full-time learning, summertime programming, preschool, creative play programs and special events.

"Education is always at the forefront of our minds," says Holly Nelson, Skidaddles' managing director and franchising partner. Nelson, who earned her B.A. in education from Midway University, was an elementary school teacher before transitioning into Skidaddles leadership over a decade ago. She ensures that the "fun while learning" philosophy is integrated into all programs as the organization launches nationwide franchising.

"We found that all parents have varied childcare needs and the desire for their kids to develop both socially and emotionally. We adapted our offerings to accommodate their lifestyles and aspiration for individual growth," says Nelson. "It's been a winning recipe for children to learn while having fun at the same time and we can't wait to share it with the rest of the country."

Since Skidaddles has evolved over 14 years, so has its look. The new brand encompasses the past, present, and future of Skidaddles, centered on its core values: providing premium flexible care, pre-school, summer and after school care and exploring children's unique interests through themed events for Skidaddles' families and the community. The bee logo blends the buzz of curiosity with a useful end product. Lewis says, "In our case 'our honey' is happy, fulfilled children who have thrived with learning-based, fun activities."

The rebrand and reintroduction to the local and soon national market include a message of reimagined childcare for today's dynamic families—premium, flexible programs, events, and pricing crafted thoughtfully for busy parents. Skidaddles' new look consists of a palette of colors scientifically proven to calm children and a logo that conveys the nurturing, warm, and creative environment for which Skidaddles is widely known.

In conjunction with the logo, messages, and visual identity, Skidaddles has also redesigned and upgraded its website. The new modern site allows members and guests to easily book reservations, enroll online, join the Honey Club, find location information, or apply for jobs. On the horizon is a new online store with take-home activity kits, educational toys, and inspiring apparel.

"We felt it was time to inform the community that we have been at the forefront of re-imagining childcare programs for some time," says Lewis. "Now with a new identity, we can hopefully catch their eyes and explain how we have crafted a new kind of 21st Century childcare that fits their lifestyle while using well-trained teachers and boundless activities that make age-appropriate learning a blast."

