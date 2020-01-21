EmphyCorp N115 Rx Globally Patented Non-Steroidal Nasal Spray with No Known Side Effects for Pregnant Women with Allergic Rhinitis or Asthma

FLEMINGTON, N.J., Jan. 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- EmphyCorp Inc. www.EmphyCorp.com, a Private Corporation, was proud to announce on January 14th, 2020 the use of its globally patented non-steroidal nasal spray technology for the treatment of all Lung Diseases, with clinical data to support the use of our N115 Nasal Spray for delivery of antivirals, antimicrobials, insulin, and a host of other drugs to treat other diseases.

EmphyCorp also announced on August 12, 2019, the completion of a Phase III Clinical Trial to define medical endpoints as requested by the FDA for the NDA marketing application in patients with Pulmonary Fibrosis. The phase III Clinical Trial with Idiopathic Pulmonary Fibrosis Patients demonstrated a statistically and clinically significant increase in FEV-1, SaO2, FVC, FEV-1/FVC ratios (52% to 86%), and a significant reduction of coughing, nasal inflammation and congestion.

Our goal is to get our portfolio of Non-Steroidal Nasal Sprays into the market as quickly as possible to help provide immediate improvement in "Quality of Life" for millions of Patients suffering from chronic breathing diseases and other diseases. Of special interest is providing 30 to 60 million "Unmet Needs" Pregnant Women, Children, Diabetic and Hypertensive Patients that should not take Steroids with a totally safe alternative to daily use of Steroid Nasal Sprays and Steroid COPD oral inhalers.

Currently there are over 4 million Pregnant Women that deliver babies in the USA and numerous reports have stated that approximately 40% of these women have used OTC inhaled nasal steroids, without realizing they are listed as category C drugs by the FDA with known side effects to the mother and baby. As stated by the FDA about inhaled steroids, "There are no adequate and well-controlled studies in pregnant women . Steroids can be used during pregnancy only, if the potential benefit justifies the potential risk to the fetus ."

Inhaled steroids are known to cause fetal toxicity, including embryonic growth retardation, omphalocele, cleft palate, retarded cranial ossification, increased rate of infections and a higher incidence of endometritis and chorioamnionitis in patients with premature rupture of membranes. Numerous studies of babies born to women who used inhaled steroids, especially if they had asthma, had higher percentage of babies with defects including congenital malformations.

Women who take inhaled steroids for long-term management, also have an increased risk of developing pneumonia, trouble swallowing, thrush, swelling in your hands and feet, and high blood pressure. When taken for long periods of time, the oral steroids can also cause: diabetes, osteoporosis, increased risk of infection and cataracts.

N115 is a natural, safe anti-inflammatory component of the human body, which has been administered safely to patients for a variety of medical disorders: the treatment of Friedreich's ataxia, as a constituent in a therapeutic solution used in open heart surgery, kidney surgery, eye surgery, mitochondrial diseases, and as a component in human organ transplant media to preserve human lungs and heart. Human Clinical studies were submitted to the FDA, demonstrating the ability of N115 to reduce inflammatory cytokines, congestion, nasal and lung inflammation, while increasing lung functions in Patients with lung diseases, with no adverse events or safety issues.

The results are not surprising since our Patented Non-Steroidal Nasal Spray has been used by over 2 Million Patients Globally in over 200 Hospitals over the past 5 years that includes COPD patients, "Unmet Needs" Patients (Children, Pregnant Women, Diabetics, Hypertensive), and others with Allergic Rhinitis and Chronic Breathing conditions, all with efficacy and no known side effects.

EmphyCorp will enter into sublicense agreements and/or joint ventures or outright sale with respiratory drug manufacturers or companies seeking to enter the respiratory drug market, both in the U.S. and foreign countries.

Dr. Alain Martin (70+ Global Drug Patents) is the creator of our Worldwide Patented N115 Rx Non-Steroidal Nasal Spray Technology and is also the creator of Advanced Neosporin, Lubriderm, Rx Rezulin (Type II Diabetes), Cool Mint Listerine, Early Pregnancy Test (EPT), and our sister company's (20) new Patented Drug Free Skincare Products ready to launch, Drug Free Post Laser Aftercare Products for Dermatologists/Plastic Surgeons ready to launch, and Rx Drugs for Topical Melanoma, Eczema, and Injectable for Inoperable Tumors.

