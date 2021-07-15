Emphysema Foundation of America and Olympus Collaborate on Virtual Lung Health Education Series

COPD patients with the knowledge and resources they need to better manage living with the leading adult chronic lung disease in the world.

Caregivers with information that will help them provide better patient care to those they assist with daily life activities.

Physicians and other health care providers with the latest therapies and treatments to help treat and manage COPD.

"We are excited to partner with Olympus in providing educational resources to help those living with COPD better manage their respiratory health," said EFA's President and CEO Marc Carrel. The series is designed to improve the quality of life of those living with the disease and to encourage adults to be screened for chronic lung diseases. Early diagnosis of COPD is critical to maintaining a higher quality of life, but studies suggest COPD is underdiagnosed or misdiagnosed in approximately two-thirds of patients at risk of COPD.i

Although COPD, an umbrella term for emphysema and chronic bronchitis, is the fourth leading cause of death in the U.S., many Americans are unaware that they have this disease.ii Nationally there are 16 millioniii adults diagnosed with COPD but approximately another 15 million have COPD symptoms or evidence of impaired lung function yet have never been tested for the disease.iv,v,vi,vii With the support of partners like Olympus, EFA will reach more people struggling with COPD and encourage those experiencing symptoms to be screened.

"Olympus cares deeply about combatting lung disease and is committed to finding solutions to help relieve the symptoms of COPD," said Lynn Ray, Vice President and General Manager of the Global Respiratory Business Unit for Olympus Corporation. "We are very excited to partner with the EFA to ensure that the general public is more educated about the commonly overlooked symptoms of COPD, with the goal of ensuring this disease can be properly and proactively treated."

"The Emphysema Foundation of America is proud to serve those individuals and families suffering with emphysema and COPD," said Carrel. "We are thankful to Olympus for providing us the support to create this important opportunity to educate patients, caregivers, and medical professionals and to improve respiratory health and chronic lung disease across the nation."

Find more information about the workshops here: emphysema.org/doctors-and-care-givers/events/.

About Emphysema Foundation of America

Emphysema Foundation of America (EFA) is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization seeking to increase awareness of emphysema and chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD) and conduct and support activities and research to prevent and treat those diseases. It conducts advocacy on lung health and tobacco issues in multiple states and Washington, DC. It fosters research, provides patient-support programs, and sponsors educational opportunities for health care providers such as the upcoming 2021 Pacific Coast Lung Health Conference scheduled for November 20, 2021, at Cedars-Sinai Medical Center in Los Angeles. To learn more, visit emphysema.org.

About Olympus Corporation of the Americas

Olympus is passionate about creating customer-driven solutions for healthcare professionals and the patients they serve. Olympus Corporation of the Americas is headquartered in Center Valley, Pennsylvania, USA, with 5,500 employees throughout North and South America. For more information, visit www.olympusamerica.com.

