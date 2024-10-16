empinfo Streamlines Public Service Loan Forgiveness (PSLF) Solution for Employers and Employees

Revolutionary Platform Automates PSLF Form Preparation and Submission, Reducing Denied Claims Due to Inaccurate Applications.

SAN JOSE, Calif., Oct. 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- empinfo, a leading provider of employment and income verifications, today announced the launch of its new solution aimed at helping employers in higher education, public sector, healthcare, and non-profit industries simplify the Public Service Loan Forgiveness (PSLF) application process for their employees.

Based in San Jose, California, empinfo is a trusted, secure employment and income verification platform relied upon by thousands of employers, verifiers, and millions of employees nationwide. empinfo's innovative solution simplifies the Public Service Loan Forgiveness (PSLF) process by automatically populating forms and enabling employees to easily submit them to their HR departments for approval with just a few clicks.

This solution significantly reduces the administrative burden on employers by cross-referencing employee-submitted data with the employer's HRIS (Human Resource Information System) and auto-filling the necessary information. With a single click, Employers can digitally sign and submit the forms directly to the U.S. Department of Education.

With empinfo's seamless employment verification platform, the process is streamlined, ensuring that PSLF forms are accurately completed, promptly submitted, and efficiently processed, reducing HR workload and expediting employee access to loan forgiveness.

The need for a streamlined process is critical: 24% of PSLF claims are denied due to incomplete forms, leaving thousands of employees without the loan forgiveness they deserve. The average amount of loan forgiveness granted under the PSLF program is $70,000, making it a valuable benefit for public service employees.

"We're thrilled to offer this FREE innovative solution to our clients and their employees," said Jag Puttanna, CEO of empinfo Inc. "By automating the PSLF application process, we're not only saving time and reducing errors but also making a real impact on the financial future of employees who dedicate their careers to public service."

This new feature is accessible to employers and employees who rely on empinfo for employment and income verifications. With its easy-to-use platform, the solution promises to increase successful PSLF applications, enabling employees to access loan forgiveness more easily while freeing HR departments from the complexities of PSLF administration.

empinfo continues demonstrating its commitment to empowering organizations and their employees through innovative solutions. By eliminating the barriers to PSLF applications, the company is helping create more financial opportunities for public service workers nationwide.

About empinfo:

empinfo provides nationwide coverage to verify people's employment & income information to help lenders, pre-employment screeners, government agencies, landlords, and other authorized verifiers seeking to credential the applicants online and 24x7. It helps employers outsource and automate the inbound employment/income verification process to reduce their administrative burden, mitigate the privacy risks of dealing with unknown 3rd party verifiers, and provide a better experience for their employees.

Trusted by employers and employees, empinfo is the most secure employment and income verification platform with innovative products for enterprises and small and mid-sized businesses (SMBs.) With empinfo, organizations automate the continuous stream of inbound employment and income verifications, freeing up internal resources to focus on strategic business priorities while mitigating compliance risk and eliminating interactions with unknown third-party requestors.

For more information about empinfo, visit www.empinfo.com.

