Empira to Enable Transition-to-Green Strategy and Value Creation with Optiml's Data-Driven Decision Platform

LONDON and BERLIN, Jan. 22, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Optiml, the award-winning Real Estate Decision Intelligence platform, has been selected by Empira Group, one of the most respected vertically integrated real estate investment managers focused on the residential sector headquartered in Switzerland, with a portfolio with a Gross Development Value of around EUR 14Bn to power data-driven transaction, value-creation planning, capital-expenditure optimisation, and decarbonization, executing onits Transition-to-Green investment strategy across its funds.

Empira will deploy Optiml's Real Estate Decision Intelligence (REDI) platform to strengthen decision making across investment, fund, asset management, and sustainability management workflows supporting a unified approach to climate performance, regulatory alignment, and long-term financial value.

Accelerating Data-Led Net Zero, Green Funds, and Financial Planning

Through Optiml's REDI platform, Empira will be able to:

Enable data-driven decision-making to turn financial and sustainability fund ambitions into reliable actions





fund ambitions Develop science-based fund and asset-level decarbonisation pathways, from transactions onwards





Build capital-efficient retrofit and Capex strategies that enhance fund and asset performance





that enhance fund and asset performance Strengthen underwriting with integrated financial, technical, and sustainability insights





with integrated financial, technical, and sustainability insights Mitigate exposure to future regulations, transition risks, and potential brown discounts





Increase transparency around the link between climate measures, green fund strategies, and financial outcomes

Empira's adoption of Optiml underscores the industry's accelerating shift toward integrated, data-driven asset optimisation, where sustainability and financial performance are assessed holistically, supported by new digital capabilities.

Empira: Scaling a Forward-Looking Transition-to-Green Strategy

Empira is embedding Optiml's platform across key geographies and asset classes to support its Transition-to-Green Fund, designed to future-proof real estate investments in Germany and across Europe. The fund targets energy-inefficient properties with repositioning potential, leveraging government incentives for green refurbishment and comprehensive asset management to deliver high-quality, sustainable residential and office assets.

Torsten Bergmann, Vice President Investment Advisory for Empira commented:

"Digital decision intelligence is now essential to delivering both resilient returns and credible decarbonisation, starting as early as receiving a first investment memo. Optiml provides the analytical depth we need to drive consistent, scalable impact across our funds and supports our Transition-to-Green strategy with reliable decision-making"

Ralf Morrisse, Head of Transactions for Empira commented:

"Our aim is to convert energy-inefficient buildings into sustainable real estate portfolios and, in doing so, make a meaningful contribution to reducing CO₂ emissions in the property sector - while at the same time ensuring strong financial value for our investors. Optiml has convinced us with a truly unique offering that brings together CapEx planning, capital efficiency and return optimisation, alongside the decarbonisation of individual buildings and entire portfolios. This will support our teams in managing assets end-to-end across the full building lifecycle - starting already at the transaction stage"

Optiml: Driving Financial Returns Through Green Transition

Real estate represents nearly 40% of global energy-related emissions, and industry leaders are increasingly required to demonstrate credible and financially robust decarbonisation strategies. Optiml's REDI platform gives investors and managers a unified engine for assessing Capex, climate pathways, asset risk, and long-term value helping them to determine where to allocate capital, which assets to retrofit, and how to manage performance across diverse portfolios, including green investment funds.

Dr. Evan Petkov, Co-Founder & CEO of Optiml, stated:

"Empira is one of Europe's most sophisticated institutional investors and a Swiss market leader. Their commitment to integrated, data-driven decarbonisation and green fund investment sets a powerful example for the sector, and we are proud to support their long-term strategy."

Nico Dehnert, Co-Founder & CCO of Optiml, added:

"Our work together shows what's possible when market-leading investors combine financial discipline with rigorous sustainability intelligence. The partnership will help unlock smarter capital allocation and measurable performance improvements across Empira's funds, starting with the ambitious Transition-to-Green Fund."

About Empira Group:

Empira Group is a leading real estate investment manager with a strong presence in Europe and the U.S., managing $10 billion in assets. Headquartered in Switzerland and founded in 2014, the firm specializes in alternative investments with a focus on the residential and office real estate sectors. Empira operates a vertically integrated platform that spans the entire real estate value chain — from sourcing and development to fund management and property operations — supported by a team of over 250 professionals across 13 global offices.

The group's investment strategies include European residential, U.S. residential, real estate credit, and transition-to-green initiatives aimed at creating value through decarbonization and sustainability. In its real estate credit segment, Empira offers a comprehensive range of financing structures including senior and junior loans, whole-loan and mezzanine financing, preferred equity, and joint ventures. The portfolio currently holds a Gross Development Value of approximately EUR 14 billion.

Empira Group is part of Partners Group and continues to operate under its existing brand, with the goal of expanding into a pan-European platform.

About Optiml

Optiml is the creator of the global award-winning Real Estate Decision Intelligence (REDI) platform. Optiml enables investors, fund managers, and asset owners to plan and execute CRREM-aligned decarbonisation strategies, fund-level Capex plans, and transaction underwriting decisions that align CO₂ reduction with financial performance.

Learn more: optiml.com

