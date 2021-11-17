EmpiraMed Debuts the First Patient-Centered Clinic Data Capture System

MAYNARD, Mass., Nov. 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- EmpiraMed, Inc., a digital health technology leader in the field of Virtual Clinical Studies for Real World Evidence, today announced the delivery of its newest product, the EmpiraMed™ PMR Portal™ Software Platform.

The PMR Portal allows clinical study sponsors to capture clinic site data without the burden, expense, or delays related to clinical trial research agreements. For the first time, the biopharmaceutical industry can collect the clinic data they need to perform their studies without site contracting or burdening overwhelmed medical practices.

EmpiraMed was the first company to run site-less studies while leading the way in engaging patients to self-report data using the PRO Portal. Now, EmpiraMed is pioneering engaging patients to capture clinic data from their providers using the PMR Portal.

There are many applications for this technology. One of EmpiraMed's PMR Portal customers is capturing genomic data to understand how patients with particular genetic mutations respond in different ways to treatment. No sites are under contract. EmpiraMed's specialty pharmacy network is enrolling the patients, and EmpiraMed's tech platform is driving all the data collection in a fully automated manner. Another example is for FDA mandated Phase IV Long Term Follow-Up (LTFU) studies. Clinical sites are reluctant to participate as these studies can be burdensome and their patients are already on the "study drug." The PMR Portal, in conjunction with the EmpiraMed PRO Portal and our unique recruitment channels, address this critical unmet need by creating a patient-centered method for capturing both FDA-mandated patient and clinic data to overcome the historically low clinic participation rates for these types of studies.

"We are excited to bring this innovation to market," said Greg Erman, President & CEO of EmpiraMed. "The PMR Portal will help biopharmaceutical companies capture clinic data without burdening sites, lower clinical trial costs, and improve patient engagement and study compliance."

About EmpiraMed

EmpiraMed is a digital health technology company that performs post-market, prospective, Virtual Clinical Studies to generate Real World Evidence for the Life Science Industry. We sit at the intersection of DCT (Decentralized Clinical Trials) and RWE. Formed in 2011, we pioneered the methods and delivery of 100% site-less virtual studies.

Please visit http://www.EmpiraMed.com for more information.

SOURCE EmpiraMed, Inc.

Related Links

http://www.EmpiraMed.com

