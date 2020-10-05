Empire Bluecross Blueshield Joins Crain's New York Business To Name 50 "Whole Health Heroes"

NEW YORK, Oct. 5, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- As part of its mission to materially and measurably improve the health of all New Yorkers, Empire BlueCross BlueShield, in partnership with Crain's New York Business, custom division, is pleased to launch the 2020 Empire Whole Health Heroes Awards program. Empire and Crain's created this program to honor and celebrate individuals whose commitment, kindness and exceptional leadership have helped to improve the health, wellness and safety of the city during the ongoing COVID-19 crisis.

"We are the largest health insurer in New York, and this position offers us the great privilege to improve the health and the lives of the four million people who are our members, and the opportunity to impact many more through our work in the community. As part of this, we have heard, and have been humbled by, the countless stories of hope, resilience and determination as New Yorkers came together to tackle this pandemic," said Alan Murray, president & CEO of Empire BlueCross BlueShield. "The Empire Whole Health Heroes Awards program was born out of our desire to recognize the people we've encountered who are working tirelessly to help our city recover and rebuild as the COVID-19 pandemic continues to evolve."

"We are thrilled to be Empire BlueCross BlueShield's media partner in their inaugural launch of the 2020 Empire Whole Health Heroes Awards, as they seek to recognize leaders across industries who responded to the COVID-19 outbreak with remarkable compassion and true leadership – going above and beyond to keep New York communities healthy and safe," said Fred Gabriel, Publisher/Executive Editor of Crain's New York Business.

Fifty (50) honorees will be recognized in the following categories:

Health Care Whole Health Heroes: Leaders in health care delivery or leaders in professional services/technologies supporting health care sector (nurses, doctors, EMTs, etc.)

Leaders in health care delivery or leaders in professional services/technologies supporting health care sector (nurses, doctors, EMTs, etc.) Business Whole Health Heroes : Leaders in the private sector (CEOs, business owners/executives, HR directors, etc.)

: Leaders in the private sector (CEOs, business owners/executives, HR directors, etc.) Essential Whole Health Heroes: Leaders in essential services (infrastructure, transportation, emergency services (such as police, fire), warehouse and delivery, critical manufacturing, food and agriculture, government and community-based services (such as child care)

Leaders in essential services (infrastructure, transportation, emergency services (such as police, fire), warehouse and delivery, critical manufacturing, food and agriculture, government and community-based services (such as child care) Whole Health Insurance Brokers: Leaders in sales, administrative and customer support

Submit nominations beginning October 5, 2020 through November 6, 2020 at midnight EST, at crainsnewyork.com. The online entry point (essay) is at crainsnewyork.com/wholehealth.

The Crain's New York Business newsroom will not participate in the judging or selection of the honorees.

Crain's New York Business will feature honorees in print and online in a special section scheduled for January 18 and honored at a virtual celebratory event on January 15, 2021.

About Empire BlueCross BlueShield in New York

Serving New Yorkers for 80 years, Empire BlueCross BlueShield (Empire) is on a mission to materially and measurably improve the health of New Yorkers. Empire is the largest health insurer in New York supporting more than four million members and more than 38,000 business, union and small employers in New York. Empire is the trade name of Empire HealthChoice Assurance, Inc., and Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield HMO is the trade name of Empire HealthChoice HMO, Inc., independent licensees of the Blue Cross Blue Shield Association, serving residents and businesses in the 28 eastern and southeastern counties of New York State. Additional information about Empire is available at www.empireblue.com. Also, follow us on Twitter at @empirebcbs.

About Crain's New York Business

For almost 30 years, Crain's New York Business has been the award-winning news source for New York's business leaders, telling the story of the New York economy, while serving as a voice and advocate for the city's business community. Reporting through the prism of business, Crain's helps its readers stay on top of the inner workings of New York's economic and political ecosystem, uncover new business opportunities and connect with the broader New York business community.

SOURCE Crain's New York Business

Related Links

http://crainsnewyork.com/

