Empire Closets is Offering a Back to School Special for New Yorkers and Students Looking to Get Organized with Custom Closet Solutions!

18 Aug, 2023, 08:34 ET

NEW YORK, Aug. 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- As the school year approaches and college students prepare to settle into new apartments and dorm rooms across New York City, Empire Closets is here to make the transition smoother and help young adults to get more organized. With limited space being a common challenge in the city's apartments and dorms, Empire Closets is excited to offer its expertise in custom organization, storage solutions, and interior design to provide efficient and stylish solutions for New Yorkers and students in particular!

For more information or to schedule your 1-on-1 consultation with Empire Closets, be sure to visit us online at EmpireClosets.com or contact us by phone at (718) 712.4244 today.
The start of the school year marks a time of new beginnings and fresh starts, and with many students moving into new apartments all across NYC, it brings the need for effective storage solutions and organization. Many college students find themselves moving into tight living quarters, whether it's an apartment shared with roommates or a dorm room on campus. Empire Closets understands the importance of maximizing space and creating a functional and aesthetically pleasing environment that lends itself to productivity.

"Having a clean and organized living space is the key to being productive and getting the most out of your time! At Empire Closets, we recognize that the back-to-school season is a busy and exciting time for students and New Yorkers alike. We're excited to offer customized solutions to help create the perfect, most productive living space possible!" said a spokesperson for Empire Closets. "With our special Back to School offer, clients can take advantage of $500 off their project when they spend over $3000 on custom closet design, organization, and storage solutions."

No matter your needs, space, or the budget you're working with – Empire Closets offers a range of custom storage solutions, including walk-in closets, reach-ins, pantry organization, home office storage, and more. The team is composed of award-winning design specialists and expert craftsmen who can help you maximize the utility of any space while enhancing the overall look and feel! With Empire you get free in-home estimates and installation in as little as 2 weeks!

To benefit from this exclusive Back to School offer and ensure an organized and efficient living space, get connected with Empire Closets now! With personalized service, affordable pricing, and fast turnaround times, the team at Empire Closets is here to bring your design dreams to life! To schedule a free, 1-on-1 design consultation, visit their website at empireclosets.com or contact them at 718.712.4244!

