Empire Diversified Energy Included in ARCH2's DOE Funding for Hydrogen Projects

News provided by

Empire Diversified Energy Inc.

19 Oct, 2023, 08:45 ET

FOLLANSBEE, W.Va., Oct. 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Empire Diversified Energy, Inc. (OTC Markets Pink, Ticker Symbol: MPIR) announced its Anaerobic Digester project in Follansbee, Brooke County, West Virginia will receive funding via Empire's inclusion in the Appalachian Regional Clean Hydrogen Hub (ARCH2). U.S. Department of Energy (DOE) announced last week that ARCH2 was selected as one of seven hydrogen hub projects nationwide to receive funding from DOE's Office of Clean Energy Demonstrations (OCED). Specifically, the ARCH2 consortium is scheduled to receive up to $925 million to advance the development of hydrogen projects in West Virginia, Ohio, western Pennsylvania, and Kentucky. Empire's wholly owned subsidiary, Empire Green Generation, LLC, will oversee the Anaerobic Digester project.

In being selected for this funding, Empire has distinguished itself among significant players in the sustainable-energy space and looks forward to representing the Northern Panhandle in West Virginia's strong history of energy production. This project uses proven technology in an innovative way: using renewable feedstocks to generate green hydrogen that will be used for industrial and transportation fuel.

The vision of Empire's leadership team for establishing a hydrogen-based energy project in Follansbee is now fortified with Empire being selected as a Project Development Partner by ARCH2. The Anaerobic Digester project is just one of several Empire projects in various stages of operation and development that emphasize recycling, brownfields redevelopment, and economic growth while decarbonizing industrial and commercial operations at The Port of West Virginia.

Empire will be presenting project details to stakeholders and local citizens at upcoming public meetings as part of its Community Benefits Plan.

ARCH2 SELECTED FOR THE DEPARTMENT OF ENERGY'S HYDROGEN HUB FUNDING (Press Release)

About Empire Diversified Energy, Inc.

Empire Diversified Energy, Inc (EDE) is a multifaceted holding company with business units in the sustainable energy and logistics sector. Empire Diversified Energy's primary location in Follansbee, WV where it operates the Port of West of Virginia along with its Eco-Industrial Complex. The facility is geographically located along the Ohio River where it serves the crossroads of the East Coast and Midwest through its trimodal facility. EDE is currently deploying a host of innovative proven technologies serving the pathway to clean energy generation. These business units will serve the transportation, waste, steel, warehousing, and other sectors in an effort to help decarbonize the region. 

Forward-looking Information

This press release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the safe harbor provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 including the benefits of the project and the announcement of further details. Forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements can be identified by words such as: "anticipate," "intend," "plan," "goal," "seek," "believe," "project," "estimate," "expect," "strategy," "future," "likely," "may," "should," "will" and similar references to future periods.

Any such forward-looking statements are not guarantees of performance or results, and involve risks, uncertainties (some of which are beyond Empire's control) and assumptions. Although Empire believes any forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, you should be aware that many factors could affect the outcome or results and cause them to differ materially from those anticipated in any forward-looking statements, including the risk factors described from time to time by us in our filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. Shareholders, potential investors, and other readers should consider these factors carefully in evaluating the forward-looking statements.

Any forward-looking statement made by Empire in this press release speaks only as of the date on which it is made. Empire undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise, except as may be required by law.

SOURCE Empire Diversified Energy Inc.

Also from this source

Empire Diversified Energy Awarded Funds from U.S. Department of Energy for Green Hydrogen Project

Empire Diversified Energy, Inc. (OTC Markets Pink, Ticker Symbol: MPIR) announced today that the U.S. Department of Energy's (DOE's) Office of Clean...

EMPIRE DIVERSIFIED ENERGY CLOSES $40 MILLION FINANCING TO COMMISSION RECYCLING PLANT IN WEST VIRGINIA

Empire Diversified Energy, Inc. (OTC Pink: MPIR) (the "Company") announced today that its wholly owned subsidiary, Empire Green Generation, LLC, has...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Oil & Energy

Image1

Utilities

Image1

Green Technology

Image1

Alternative Energies

News Releases in Similar Topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.