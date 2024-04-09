Empire Genomics Corp. Awarded Molecular Analyzers, Reagents Agreement with Premier, Inc.

BUFFALO, N.Y., April 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Empire Genomics Corp. has been awarded a national group purchasing agreement for Molecular Analyzers, Reagents with Premier, Inc. Effective 02/01/2024, the new agreement allows Premier members, at their discretion, to take advantage of special pricing and terms pre-negotiated by Premier for FISH (Fluorescent in situ Hybridization) Probes.

"Empire Genomics is proud to have been chosen for the Premier GPO molecular contract, which is a testament to our commitment to quality and innovation in cancer diagnostics. We offer an extensive selection of over one million FISH and CISH probes, providing researchers and clinicians the flexibility required for research breakthroughs and critical diagnostic decisions. Our probes can be run manually or, for enhanced efficiency, automated with the Biocare Medical ONCORE Pro system—making Empire the perfect solution for any laboratory's needs."

- Luis de Luzuriaga, CEO

Premier is a leading healthcare improvement company, uniting an alliance of approximately 4,350 U.S. hospitals and 300,000 other providers to transform healthcare. With integrated data and analytics, collaboratives, supply chain solutions, consulting and other services, Premier enables better care and outcomes at a lower cost.

About Empire Genomics

Empire Genomics (a Biocare Medical Company) is the first choice in FISH probes for clinical and research offering over one million unique biomarkers. These biomarkers enable leading research and clinical institutions to bring clinically relevant tests to market faster than any other company. Founded in 2006 by a prominent member of the Human Genome Project to utilize innovative research started at the prestigious Roswell Park Cancer Institute, Empire Genomics enables groundbreaking research to transform into impactful clinical and research tools worldwide. The comprehensive product portfolio includes Fluorescence in situ Hybridization (FISH) and Chromogenic in situ Hybridization (CISH) probes designed and optimized for specific diseases, genes, or regions across the entire human and mouse genomes.

About Biocare Medical

Biocare Medical is a global leader in solutions for cancer research and diagnostics, providing: world-class reagents, including tissue-conserving simultaneous Multiplex IHC antibody cocktails and detections; renowned Customer Care; and a comprehensive suite of advanced instrumentation for IHC, molecular, and histology testing. Customers include clinical anatomic pathology laboratories, pharmaceutical companies, CROs, and biotechnology companies as well as academic, government, military, and other non-profit laboratories. Biocare's reagent portfolio includes primary antibodies, Multiplex IHC, and FISH probes for target indications. Biocare also offers a unique line of polymer detections for clinical, human, and animal research that deliver high sensitivity and exceptionally low background. The Company's advanced automated instrument platforms, intelliPATH+ and ONCORE Pro® have been designed to meet every need from high throughput clinical diagnostics to flexible research requirements.

