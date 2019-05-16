Empire Outlets: New York's First And Only Outlet Center Offers A Modern Take On Discount Shopping

Starting today, visitors to Empire Outlets will be treated to outlet-priced merchandise in a modern, airy, light-filled setting designed by the world-renowned SHoP Architects . Across 340,000 square feet, Empire Outlets boasts scores of designer stores including Banana Republic, Brooks Brothers, Columbia Sporting Goods, Gap Factory, H&M, Jockey, Nike Factory, and Old Navy among many others. Additional retailers, including Nordstrom Rack , American Eagle Outfitters, Crocs and more will open their stores throughout the spring and summer. Later this summer, a 40,000-square-foot food and beverage deck with unmatched sweeping views of Manhattan, will open with dozens of food concepts including MRKTPL , Staten Island's first-ever artisanal food hall.

"The opening of Empire Outlets is a historic day for Staten Island and for BFC Partners," said Donald Capoccia and Joseph Ferrara, Principals of BFC Partners, developers of the property. "We set out to revolutionize the shopping experience in New York City and we are proud to have successfully created a unique and unforgettable shopping destination for New Yorkers and visitors from around the world."

"We are so pleased to welcome the opening of Empire Outlets to the St. George waterfront. With so much to see, do and discover across Staten Island, we hope the opening will not only encourage visitors and New Yorkers to shop and dine at St. George's newest destination, but also explore more of the diverse cultural, recreational and culinary opportunities readily available across this remarkable community" said Fred Dixon, NYC & Company's president and CEO.

Empire Outlets, which, in collaboration with NYC and Co., is being marketed to visitors from around the world and is expected to become a premier shopping destination, is revitalizing Staten Island's North Shore and uplifting local businesses. Visitors can access Empire Outlets as they depart the free Staten Island Ferry which provides service 24/7 at the St. George Ferry Terminal, as the outlet center is located mere steps away from the terminal. It is centrally located near iconic Staten Island attractions like the Snug Harbor Cultural Center and Botanical Garden, the St. George Theatre and Richmond County Bank Ballpark. Empire Outlets will also feature a 1,250-space parking garage, connecting commuters from Staten Island to Manhattan.

"The grand opening of Empire Outlets means thousands of local jobs and millions of tourists from near and far flooding to Staten Island every year. For years I have advocated for the development of these outlets and requested that the Federal Transit Administration expedite the development's application. I'm proud and excited to see the project reach completion and I look forward to the prosperity it brings to the North Shore of Staten Island and the rest of the city," said U.S. Senator Charles Schumer.

"Empire Outlets will be a game-changer for the North Shore of Staten Island and is part of our regionalized economic development strategy to support world-class attractions across New York State," said Lieutenant Governor Kathy Hochul. "Recognizing the importance of this outlet center to the New York City region and the pride it will bring, we invested state funding to make it a reality while incorporating resiliency into the design of this incredible structure. This project will provide new retail and dining options, hundreds of new jobs, and will also serve as a major driver of tourism for the Island."

"The opening of Empire Outlets is a testament to the significant investments being made on Staten Island," said Vicki Been, Deputy Mayor of Housing and Economic Development. "The Outlets will serve as a premier shopping destination for both residents and visitors, with millions of people expected to shop there every year. The City worked hard to bring this project to fruition, and we look forward to it becoming a central attraction in the community for generations to come."

"We're excited to open Empire Outlets, New York City's first-ever outlet mall and the newest addition to the North Shore's vibrant commercial district," said James Patchett, NYCEDC President and CEO. "This first-rate shopping center will create nearly 2,000 jobs and deliver a variety of benefits and amenities to the surrounding community. We thank our local elected officials, community stakeholders and development partners for their support and collaboration to deliver this transformational project."

"The Empire Outlets is the first large domino to fall in what hopefully will be a reclaiming and revitalization of a huge swath of Staten Island's waterfront. It will lead to further investment, big and small, from the private sector and government, all while being an exciting tourist attraction that finally gets tourists off the Staten Island Ferry and into our community. It will help us show folks we are the Unexpected Borough," said Staten Island Borough President James Oddo.

"I am so excited to see the Empire Outlets project finally come to fruition. This is the economic spark plug that the North Shore has needed for some time and I look forward to the jobs and shopping opportunities it will bring to this community. I commend BFC for ensuring that Staten Islanders can be proud of this project and call it their own," said Senator Diane Savino.

"The opening of the Empire Outlets is a wonderful economic and social development for our North Shore waterfront. Staten Island community members will benefit from the hundreds of new job opportunities and get to enjoy the beautification of the St. George community. I am grateful to the hard-working laborers that remained dedicated to making this project come together," said Assemblyman Charles D. Fall.

"This is an exciting, transformational chapter in our history. Today we celebrate the opening of 340,000 square feet of retail space – and so much more. We celebrate the completion of a vision that will help us realize new waterfront access and our economic potential for future generations. I thank all whose leadership and long-term vision for Staten Island have made this day possible," said Councilmember Deborah Rose.

