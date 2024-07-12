EMPIRE Partners with León Y Sol Tequila

Partnership Debuts at the Star-Studded Annual EMPIRE BET Awards Brunch

SAN FRANCISCO, July 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- EMPIRE, the largest privately held vertically integrated independent record label, publisher, and distributor in the U.S., has entered a multi-year strategic partnership and taken an equity stake in León Y Sol Tequila to bring music and the spirit of innovation together. The partnership debuted at EMPIRE's annual brunch in celebration of the 2024 BET Awards and together the powerhouse label and rich tequila brand aim to amplify the creative community and cultural initiatives.

EMPIRE + León Y Sol León Y Sol + EMPIRE

EMPIRE was founded in San Francisco by Ghazi in 2010 as an alternative to the major label ecosystem and was quickly regarded as a tastemaker in the industry. Today the label is a global force leading the charge across music, creative, a forward-thinking business model, and technological advancements based on consumer behavior.

León Y Sol was also founded in San Francisco making this collaboration seamless. It is a premium tequila brand crafted with traditional Mexican techniques and a modern twist, appealing to sophisticated consumers who appreciate quality spirits. With its smooth taste and elegant packaging, León Y Sol represents the new wave of luxury tequila brands, where a progressive liquor is born of ancient technique and the extraordinary influence of terroir. The product is available in 3,500 US outlets and online at leonysol.com.

EMPIRE Founder / CEO, Ghazi, says: "EMPIRE and León Y Sol share a passion for creativity and community. Together we aim to celebrate our city's vibrant culture and spirit by blending together the best of music and tequila for an unforgettable experience that brings people around the world together."

Alexandra Moore, EMPIRE's Chief Business Officer, says "This partnership represents an exciting opportunity to build a distinguished brand in the tequila industry. Together, we are poised to redefine the market and deliver an unparalleled experience to our customers." Moore will also be joining León Y Sol's Board of Directors as part of the transaction.

The Mahamat's, founders of León Y Sol, say, "Tequila and music are about pushing boundaries and creating unforgettable moments. Our partnership with EMPIRE is a game-changer. Together, we're not just blending spirits; we're blending cultures and smashing expectations. We're set to ignite a revolution in the tequila world, as we take bold steps to deliver unique, exhilarating experiences from the San Francisco Bay Area to beyond. This is just the beginning."

In the spirit of celebration and commitment culture, EMPIRE and León Y Sol offer a premium experience just in time for summer. Stay tuned for more elevated experiences to come that will suit every community from The Bay to the corners of the globe.

ABOUT EMPIRE:

Founded in 2010 by Bay Area native Ghazi, EMPIRE is currently leading through its innovative and progressive approach to the digital music era across its label, distribution and publishing arms.

With its focus on early-stage artist development, the San Francisco based company has been instrumental in identifying future icons and launching the careers of both multi-platinum and award-winning artists such as Kendrick Lamar, Fireboy DML, Shaboozey, Asake, XXXTentacion, and Anderson Paak.

More than a decade in, EMPIRE continues to grow as the largest privately held record company in the U.S. In recent years, EMPIRE has expanded its global footprint with teams and offices in Africa, Europe, Asia and South America amplifying culture worldwide.

ABOUT LEÓN Y SOL:

Founded on the principles of tradition and innovation, León Y Sol Tequila brings the vibrant spirit of Mexico to the world. Each bottle encapsulates the rich history and culture of tequila-making, blending time-honored techniques with modern craftsmanship. Our premium tequila is distilled from the finest blue agave, nurtured in the sun-drenched fields of Jalisco, and meticulously crafted to deliver a smooth, distinctive flavor that is both complex and refined.

Our commitment to excellence is reflected in every aspect of our process, from the careful selection of agave plants to the artisanal distillation methods employed by our master distillers. The result is a range of tequilas that are perfect for any occasion, whether enjoyed neat, on the rocks, or in a classic cocktail.

Media Contact:

Lisa Perez

1 (908) 461-0560

[email protected]

SOURCE León Y Sol; EMPIRE