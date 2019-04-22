Empire Petroleum Partners Appoints New Chief Executive Officer And Transitions Industry Veteran Rocky Dewbre To Senior Advisor

DALLAS, April 22, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Empire Petroleum Partners, LLC ("Empire," "the Company") has announced the appointment of Rick Golman as its new Chief Executive Officer. Rick will also be joining Empire's Board of Directors.

Rick succeeds Rocky Dewbre who joined Empire in 2017. Rocky was instrumental in expanding Empire's retail capabilities as well as implementing several other strategic initiatives. Given the completion of his two-year tenure as the CEO, Rocky will continue to support the Company as he transitions to a special advisor to the Board and shareholders. The Board thanks Rocky for his exceptional service and contribution to Empire as an executive, and the Company looks forward to continuing to leverage his experience as a senior advisor.

Rick is a proven operational industry leader with over 40 years of experience in fuels and convenience retailing. Rick was the co-founder of Quik-Way Group in Dallas where he grew the company's fuel distribution partnering with leading industry brands while managing the company operations. Subsequent to Quik-Way merging with Empire, Rick served as Executive VP and Board Member through 2016. Rick has also served as managing partner of QW Transport. Most recently, Rick has been an advisor to Corner Capital Partners in his role as Senior VP of Business Development.

Rick remains actively involved with a number of industry organizations, including the National Association of Convenience Stores (NACS), Society of Independent Gasoline Marketers of America (SIGMA), and The Texas Food & Fuel Association (TFFA). Additionally, Rick previously served a term as chairman of the board for TFFA.

The board welcomes Rick to lead the strong management team at Empire and we look forward to continuing to grow the Company under his leadership.

About Empire Petroleum Partners, LLC

Empire Petroleum Partners, LLC is a leading motor fuels distributor of top brands including Shell, Chevron, Texaco, Valero, Sunoco, BP, ExxonMobil, Citgo, Marathon, Gulf, and Phillips 66. Headquartered in Dallas, Texas, Empire currently distributes over 1.2 billion gallons of motor fuel products to over 1,600 gas stations in 30 states and the District of Columbia. For more information, please visit www.empirepetroleum.com .

