Empire Portfolio Group Opens New Orangetheory Fitness Studio in West Village - New York City

NEW YORK, Feb. 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Empire Portfolio Group ("Empire"), a leading Area Developer and Franchisee of Orangetheory® Fitness , the heart rate-based interval training fitness franchise, announced today it opened a new studio in the West Village in Manhattan. The new studio is located at 391 6th Avenue, New York, NY 10014, between West 8th Street and Waverly Place.

The West Village location marks the 6th studio owned and operated by Empire in Manhattan. Other studios are located in Chelsea, Midtown West, Hell's Kitchen and the Upper West Side. Two additional studios will also open later this year located in Bryant Park and TriBeCa.

The new 6,216 square-foot studio space will feature all new state-of-the-art equipment along with the coaching and proprietary in-studio and wearable fitness technology Orangetheory is known for globally. The studio will also introduce Orangetheory's new, personalized MaxHR algorithm, which updates heart rate zones in real time to provide even more accurate performance results. In addition, the studio's treadmills and rowers will be equipped with OTconnect technology, a new, proprietary platform which creates an ecosystem of data and feedback highlighting each member's total distance, average/max incline, max miles per hour, total moving time and more. The studio will celebrate its grand opening on March 1, 2023 and is currently offering discounted Founding Member rates.

"Dynamic fitness options are in high demand in New York City, and the West Village neighborhood, with its large population of energetic, health-conscious residents, is the perfect demographic fit for the workouts Orangetheory offers," said Empire's CEO, Adam Krell. "We are excited to bring Orangetheory's science-based, coach-led instruction to the West Village and help our members, whatever their fitness level, see measurable results."

Orangetheory Fitness is one of the world's fastest-growing franchise companies and a leader in the boutique fitness space. The group workouts incorporate endurance, strength, and power to generate the 'Orange Effect' – which keeps calories burning for up to 24 hours after a 60-minute workout.

For more information on the West Village Orangetheory Fitness and membership packages, please call 646-626-4412. More information on Orangetheory Fitness is available on Orangetheory's website at www.orangetheory.com. Follow Orangetheory Fitness on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram for the latest news and trends.

About Orangetheory

Orangetheory® ( www.orangetheory.com ) makes it simple to get More Life from your workout. One of the world's fastest-growing franchise companies, Orangetheory has developed a unique approach to fitness that blends a unique trifecta of science, coaching and technology that work together seamlessly to elevate participants' heart rates to help burn more calories. Backed by the science of excess post-exercise oxygen consumption (EPOC), Orangetheory workouts incorporate endurance, strength and power to generate the "Orange Effect," whereby participants keep burning calories for up to 24 hours after a 60-minute workout. Orangetheory franchisees have opened over 1,500 studios in all 50 U.S. states and 25 countries.

About Empire Portfolio Group

Empire Portfolio Group, founded in 2013 and headquartered in New York City, is a leading franchisee and area representative of Orangetheory Fitness. Empire has over 130 Orangetheory Fitness studios across New York, New Jersey, Connecticut, Maine, Vermont, New Hampshire, North Carolina, South Carolina, Virginia, and Washington, D.C.

