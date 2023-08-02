Empire Portfolio Group™ Signs Area Development & Franchise Agreements with Relive Health™

Premier wellness company expands brand portfolio to offer Relive Health, the rapidly expanding anti-aging concept, across 10 states & Washington, D.C.

NEW YORK, Aug. 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Empire Portfolio Group ("Empire"), a leading health and wellness services developer and operator, announced today the expansion of its brand portfolio through a new franchising agreement with Relive Franchising LLC ("Relive Health"), a Florida-based provider of anti-aging and wellness services. Empire is currently a successful area developer and franchisee of Orangetheory® Fitness, the heart rate-based interval training fitness brand. This agreement broadens Empire's brand offerings and marks the first new brand addition since Empire partnered with Revelstoke Capital Partners ("Revelstoke"), a Denver-based private equity firm, in December 2020.    

Founded in 2017, Relive Health (www.Relivehealth.com) provides anti-aging and wellness services which include hormone optimization, medical aesthetics, vitamin therapy, and regenerative medicine. Clients are evaluated individually to create a customized treatment program that addresses each client's unique needs. The company currently operates 11 health centers across five states with plans for over 100 locations across  the U.S. The mission of Relive Health is to help people take control of their "healthspan" (the length of time that a person stays healthy) through personalized wellness products and services. The personalized plans focus on both short- and long-term anti-aging services that work from the inside out.

"This partnership with Relive Health is an important next step in Empire's vision of becoming the premier wellness brand portfolio that supercharges everyday life," said Empire's CEO, Adam Krell. "Relive shares our company's commitment to improving the overall health of the communities that we serve one individual at a time. We believe that makes this brand a great fit for us and a valuable addition to Empire's offerings."

Empire partnered with Revelstoke with the dual goals of expanding career opportunities for current and future staff along with increasing access to wellness and performance services across the country. This new area development and franchising agreement will strengthen and expand the geographic reach of Empire's operations in 10 current and new states along the East Coast plus Washington, D.C. and in select Midwest markets. Empire plans to develop and begin opening Relive Health locations in these new markets in Q4 2023.

"We started Relive Health with a simple idea: to build customized, comprehensive health plans that help clients achieve their individual long-term health and wellness goals through a holistic approach to modern medicine," said Dr. Domenic Iacovone, Founder of Relive Health. "By providing quality care and service in a cost-effective and compassionate manner, we've built a family of loyal customers and franchisees, one client at a time."  

"People of all ages are continuing to prioritize their health and wellness and are increasingly incorporating both traditional and alternative therapies into their preventative health routines," added Relive Health partner Jerome Kern. "We're excited to work with the Empire team to capitalize on these opportunities in the market and continue growing our operations together."  

For Relive Health franchise opportunities with Empire Portfolio Group, please contact [email protected].

About Empire Portfolio Group
Empire Portfolio Group, founded in 2013 and headquartered in New York City, is a leading wellness services franchisee. As a franchisee and area representative of Orangetheory Fitness, Empire operates and oversees 144 Orangetheory Fitness studios across New York, New Jersey, Connecticut, Maine, Vermont, New Hampshire, North Carolina, South Carolina, Virginia, and Washington, D.C. Empire was awarded "2022 Area Representative of the Year" by Orangetheory Fitness, the top award in the Orangetheory franchise system for best operator. Empire is also an area developer and franchisee of Relive Health, a Florida-based provider of anti-aging services including hormone optimization, medical aesthetics, vitamin therapy and regenerative medicine. For more information, please visit empireportfolio.com.

