Empire Resorts Confirms Receipt of Proposal from Controlling Stockholder

MONTICELLO, N.Y., Aug. 6, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Empire Resorts, Inc. (NasdaqGM: NYNY) (the "Company"), today confirmed that the special committee of its board of directors (the "Board") has received an unsolicited proposal from Kien Huat Realty III Limited ("KH"), the holder of approximately 86% of Empire Resorts' outstanding shares of common stock. KH is proposing to acquire all of the outstanding equity of the Company not currently owned by KH or its affiliates for $9.74 per share of common stock, and with each share of the Company's series B preferred stock receiving the same consideration on an as-converted to common stock basis, in cash in a joint-venture with Genting Malaysia, an affiliate of KH. KH's proposal is subject to various conditions, including completion of due diligence, negotiation and execution of definitive transaction documents and regulatory approvals.

As previously announced, the Board formed the special committee comprised of independent, disinterested directors to evaluate strategic alternatives. Consistent with its fiduciary duties, the special committee, with the assistance of its financial and legal advisors, will carefully review and consider the proposal in the context of Empire Resorts' strategic review, and will pursue the course of action that it believes is in the best interest of the Company and its stockholders.

Empire Resorts advises its stockholders to take no action at this time pending the review of the proposal by the special committee. There can be no assurance that any definitive agreement will be executed relating to a transaction with KH or any other party or that any transaction with KH or any other party will be approved or consummated. The Company does not undertake any obligation to provide any updates with respect to this or any other transaction, except as required under applicable law.

Moelis & Company LLC is serving as financial advisor to Empire Resorts and Paul, Weiss, Rifkind, Wharton & Garrison LLP is serving as its legal advisor.

About Empire Resorts, Inc.

Empire Resorts, Inc. was organized as a Delaware corporation on March 19, 1993, and since that time has served as a holding company for various subsidiaries engaged in the hospitality and gaming industries.

Empire owns and operates Resorts World Catskills, an all-season integrated destination casino resort located in Sullivan County, New York, approximately 90 miles from New York City, including the 101-room lifestyle hotel The Alder adjacent to the casino. Empire also owns and operates Monticello Raceway, a harness horseracing facility that began racing operations in 1958 in Monticello, New York, approximately 90 miles northwest of New York City.

Further information about the Company is available at www.empireresorts.com, www.rwcatskills.com and www.monticellocasinoandraceway.com.

