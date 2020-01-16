Empire State Building And iHeartMedia New York Launch The Ultimate Valentine's Day Date Contest At The World's Most Romantic Building

NEW YORK, Jan. 16, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The Empire State Building (ESB), in partnership with iHeartMedia New York today announced the launch of a national contest to provide one couple with the 'Ultimate Valentine's Day Date' at the World's Most Romantic Building, the Empire State Building. From January 20 through February 7, interested entrants can visit www.litefm.com, or listen to 106.7 LITE FM for a chance to win a trip to New York City and an all-access visit to the Empire State Building.

(PRNewsfoto/Empire State Realty Trust, Inc.) (PRNewsfoto/Empire State Realty Trust, Inc.)

The lucky couple will be whisked behind the scenes through our VIP entrance and into the Celebrity Green Room, where stars like BTS, Mariah Carey, and others have relaxed. Provided with a personal guide, the winners will skip all the lines on a private, curated tour of the iconic landmark, complete with insider information and fun facts. After exploring the immersive exhibits on the second and 80th floors and experiencing the floor-to-ceiling window views from the recently-opened 102nd Floor Observatory, the couple will then be escorted to their own private area on the world-famous 86th Floor Observatory. Once there, they will enjoy an exclusive three-course dining experience 1,050 feet above New York City, provided by STATE Grill and Bar.

Home to countless on-screen romances and real-life weddings and proposals, the Empire State Building has become synonymous with love. After 25 years of performing wedding ceremonies and vow renewals on Valentine's Day, this year, the building will reinvent its tradition and offer the chance for two people, married or not, to celebrate their relationship with a memorable evening in the heart of New York City.

"Spending Valentine's Day at the Empire State Building is the ultimate celebration of romance. We are excited to work with our longtime partner iHeartMedia to give an experience that Sleepless in Seattle made clear: The Empire State Building is the World's Most Romantic Building," said Jean-Yves Ghazi, President of the Observatory. "This year, as a continuation of our reimagined Observatory Guest Experience, we decided to open up the opportunity for anyone in love to have an unforgettable evening at the Empire State Building."

Travel and hotel accommodations will be provided. For complete contest details and rules, please visit www.litefm.com.

About the Empire State Building

Soaring 1,454 feet above Midtown Manhattan (from base to antenna top), the Empire State Building, owned by Empire State Realty Trust, Inc., is the "World's Most Famous Building." With new investments in energy efficiency, infrastructure, public areas and amenities, the Empire State Building has attracted first-rate tenants in a diverse array of industries from around the world. The Empire State Building was named the world's most popular travel destination in a study conducted by Uber and was named America's favorite building in a poll conducted by the American Institute of Architects. For more information on the Empire State Building, please visit www.empirestatebuilding.com, www.facebook.com/empirestatebuilding, @EmpireStateBldg, www.instagram.com/empirestatebldg, http://weibo.com/empirestatebuilding, www.youtube.com/esbnyc, or www.pinterest.com/empirestatebldg.

About Empire State Realty Trust

Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE: ESRT), a leading real estate investment trust (REIT), owns, manages, operates, acquires and repositions office and retail properties in Manhattan and the greater New York metropolitan area, including the Empire State Building, the "World's Most Famous Building." Headquartered in New York, New York, the Company's office and retail portfolio covers 10.1 million rentable square feet, as of September 30, 2019, consisting of 9.4 million rentable square feet in 14 office properties, including nine in Manhattan, three in Fairfield County, Connecticut, and two in Westchester County, New York; and approximately 700,000 rentable square feet in the retail portfolio.

About iHeartMedia New York

iHeartMedia New York owns and operates WHTZ-FM, WKTU-FM, WAXQ-FM, WWPR-FM, WLTW-FM and WOR-AM. iHeartMedia (NASDAQ: IHRT) is the number one audio company in the United States, reaching nine out of 10 Americans every month – and with its quarter of a billion monthly listeners, has a greater reach than any other media company in the U.S. The company's leadership position in audio extends across multiple platforms, including more than 850 live broadcast stations in over 150 markets; digital radio via its iHeartRadio digital service available across more than 250 platforms and 2,000 devices; through its on-air influencers; social; branded iconic live music events; and podcasts as the #1 commercial podcast publisher. iHeartMedia also leads the audio industry in analytics, targeting and attribution for its marketing partners with its SmartAudio product, using data from its massive consumer base. Visit iHeartMedia.com for more company information.

SOURCE Empire State Realty Trust, Inc.

Related Links

http://www.esbnyc.com

