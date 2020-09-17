Empire State Building COVID Couples Photoshoot 1,050 Feet Above New York City

In 2020, as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic, many couples have had to cancel or reimagine their wedding plans. Whether to commemorate socially distant nuptials or celebrate a recent engagement, ESB wants to give couples the chance to make their love story as iconic as the World's Most Famous Building.

"For close to ninety years, the Empire State Building has been the star of many love stories – both on-screen and off. This year, we wanted to make couples our focus by opening the Observation Deck to locals looking for the perfect place to celebrate their relationship alongside their love of New York City," said Jean-Yves Ghazi, President of the Observatory. "So, on 10.10.20, grab your tickets and visit us for the best backdrop New York has to offer."

Requests flow in daily from lovers all over the world with the desire to get married or set up the perfect proposal at the Empire State Building. This year with so many plans affected by the pandemic, ESB wants to give locals from the tri-state area the opportunity to shout out their love from 1,050 feet above New York City.

Interested couples should pre-purchase tickets at https://www.esbnyc.com/buy-tickets/101020-Promo. Each person will need their own individual ticket to enter.

For more information, please visit www.esbnyc.com.

About the Empire State Building

Soaring 1,454 feet above Midtown Manhattan (from base to antenna top), the Empire State Building, owned by Empire State Realty Trust, Inc., is the "World's Most Famous Building." With new investments in energy efficiency, infrastructure, public areas and amenities, the Empire State Building has attracted first-rate tenants in a diverse array of industries from around the world. The Empire State Building was named the world's most popular travel destination in a study conducted by Uber and was named America's favorite building in a poll conducted by the American Institute of Architects. For more information on the Empire State Building, please visit www.empirestatebuilding.com, www.facebook.com/empirestatebuilding, https://twitter.com/empirestatebldg, www.instagram.com/empirestatebldg, http://weibo.com/empirestatebuilding, www.youtube.com/esbnyc, https://www.tiktok.com/@empirestatebldg or www.pinterest.com/empirestatebldg.

About Empire State Realty Trust

Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE: ESRT), a leading real estate investment trust (REIT), owns, manages, operates, acquires and repositions office and retail properties in Manhattan and the greater New York metropolitan area, including the Empire State Building, the "World's Most Famous Building." Headquartered in New York, New York, the Company's office and retail portfolio covers 10.1 million rentable square feet, as of June 30, 2020 consisting of 9.4 million rentable square feet in 14 office properties, including nine in Manhattan, three in Fairfield County, Connecticut, and two in Westchester County, New York; and approximately 700,000 rentable square feet in the retail portfolio.

