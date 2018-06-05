Empire State Building Exclusive 4th Of July Celebration

NEW YORK, June 5, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- The Empire State Building (ESB) will again host the Ultimate 4th of July celebration on its world-famous 86th Floor Observatory from 7:00 p.m. until 10:00 p.m. This exclusive annual event offers breathtaking views of the Macy's 4th of July Fireworks Spectacular, a premium open bar, and gourmet food exclusively for VIP ticket holders.

(PRNewsfoto/Empire State Realty Trust, Inc.)...

From 7:00 p.m. until 10:00 p.m., the Observatory will be closed to the general public, allowing ticket holders private access to the open-air observation deck and the opportunity to view the fireworks from the best vantage point in New York City. Speakers will play the 4th of July Fireworks soundtrack, and guests will have an unparalleled viewing experience from the World's Most Famous Building.

Ticket holders will also have exclusive access to the 80th Floor's "Dare to Dream" exhibit for a reception, where they can savor gourmet food and drinks provided by STATE Grill and Bar, ESB's flagship restaurant. Guests are also invited to visit the premium 102nd Floor Observatory at the conclusion of the fireworks display.

Tickets are $500 each and are available on a first-come, first-served basis. Tickets must be purchased or gifted online at www.empirestatebuilding.com/july4 or in advance at the ESB ticket office.

Fans of the Empire State Building will have the chance to win one (1) pair of tickets to this exclusive event via a contest on ESB's Facebook page (www.facebook.com/EmpireStateBuilding), from June 5 through June 11, at 11:59 p.m. ET. The winning submission that best describes why they should celebrate July 4 at ESB will be announced on Wednesday, June 13, via ESB's social media channels.

In addition to hosting the 4th of July celebration, the ESB will shine its world-famous tower lights in dynamic red, white and blue flourishes on July 4.

About the Empire State Building

Soaring 1,454 feet above Midtown Manhattan (from base to antenna), the Empire State Building, owned by Empire State Realty Trust, Inc., is the "World's Most Famous Building." With new investments in energy efficiency, infrastructure, public areas and amenities, the Empire State Building has attracted first-rate tenants in a diverse array of industries from around the world. The skyscraper's robust broadcasting technology supports major television and FM radio stations in the New York metropolitan market. The Empire State Building was named America's favorite building in a poll conducted by the American Institute of Architects, and the Empire State Building Observatory is one of the world's most beloved attractions as the region's #1 tourist destination. For more information on the Empire State Building, please visit www.empirestatebuilding.com, www.facebook.com/empirestatebuilding, @EmpireStateBldg, www.instagram.com/empirestatebldg, www.youtube.com/esbnyc or www.pinterest.com/empirestatebldg/.

About Empire State Realty Trust

Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE: ESRT), a leading real estate investment trust (REIT), owns, manages, operates, acquires and repositions office and retail properties in Manhattan and the greater New York metropolitan area, including the Empire State Building, the world's most famous building. Headquartered in New York, New York, the Company's office and retail portfolio covers 10.1 million rentable square feet, as of March 31, 2018, consisting of 9.4 million rentable square feet in 14 office properties, including nine in Manhattan, three in Fairfield County, Connecticut and two in Westchester County, New York; and approximately 700,000 rentable square feet in the retail portfolio.

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/empire-state-building-exclusive-4th-of-july-celebration-300659970.html

SOURCE Empire State Realty Trust, Inc.

Related Links

http://www.esbnyc.com

