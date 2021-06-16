Empire State Building Fully Reopens Observatory Experience With Interactive Exhibits, No Mask Requirements

"The Empire State Building is ready to welcome guests to explore our newly reimagined Observatory Experience in its entirety," said Jean-Yves Ghazi, president of the Empire State Building Observatory. "Our touch installations, just completed in November 2019, are now in full operation for the first time since our shutdown in March 2020. To appreciate fully the International Icon of New York City, you must come inside and visit the Observatory, and we can't wait to welcome you."

In November 2019, ESB completed its $165 million overhaul that added a dedicated entrance and lobby for Observatory visitors on 34th Street; one dozen immersive, tactile, and digital museum-quality exhibits that document the building's history from its construction to its current status as pop culture icon; and industry-leading Indoor Environmental Quality (IEQ) improvements that include bipolar ionization, MERV 13 filters and increased ventilation that led to ESB's achievement as the first building in the U.S. to receive the WELL Health-Safety Rating .

Popular exhibits throughout the experience include "Kong," which brings visitors face to face with the famous primate featured in the original 1933 film; "Construction," in which guests are placed in the middle of life-like bronze sculptures and videos of iron workers and masons as they build the iconic tower; "The Site in the 1920's," which allows guests to look through building surveyors to see New York City streets in the late 1920's; "Scenes of NYC," where visitors can see nine famed New York locations through the building's classic viewfinders from the 80th floor; and "World's Most Famous Building," which depicts the Empire State Building as a cultural icon in a sweeping 72-screen, 180-degree surround sound theater. Even the world-famous viewfinders on the outdoor observation deck on the 86th floor have been uncovered for use, as recently announced on the building's TikTok .

To maximize the experience, the number of visitors to the Observatory at any one time are limited. Reservations are recommended for visitors and can be made in advance online . For more information about the Empire State Building Observatory Experience and its new offerings, please visit esbnyc.com .

Soaring 1,454 feet above Midtown Manhattan (from base to antenna top), the Empire State Building, owned by Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. (ESRT: NYSE), is the "World's Most Famous Building." 2021 marks the building's 90th anniversary as an iconic landmark in the heart of New York City.

With new investments in energy efficiency, infrastructure, public areas and amenities, the Empire State Building has attracted first-rate tenants in a diverse array of industries from around the world. The Empire State Building is part of ESRT's 10.1 million square feet portfolio. ESRT is a leader in energy efficiency in the built environment and sustainability and is the first commercial real estate portfolio in the U.S. to achieve the WELL Health-Safety Rating, an evidence-based, third-party verified rating for all facility types, focused on operational policies, maintenance protocols, emergency plans and stakeholder education to address a COVID-19 environment now and broader health and safety-related issues into the future.

ESRT has earned the highest possible GRESB 5 Star Rating and Green Star recognition, and score of 88, in the 2020 GRESB Real Estate Assessment, an achievement that places ESRT in the top 20% of all respondents. GRESB is recognized globally as a rigorous standard widely recognized as one of the best measures of sustainability performance of real estate companies and funds.

The Building was named the world's most popular travel destination in a study conducted by Uber and was named America's favorite building in a poll conducted by the American Institute of Architects. Empire State Building was ranked the #1 New York City Attraction on Lonely Planet's Ultimate Travel List 2nd edition. For more information on the Empire State Building,please visit www.empirestatebuilding.com, www.facebook.com/empirestatebuilding, https://twitter.com/empirestatebldg, www.instagram.com/empirestatebldg, http://weibo.com/empirestatebuilding, www.youtube.com/esbnyc, https://www.tiktok.com/@empirestatebldg or www.pinterest.com/empirestatebldg

