Empire State Realty Trust Announces AT&T Extends Term and Relocates Store within the Empire State Building

NEW YORK, May 21, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE: ESRT) announced today that AT&T will relocate to a new location within the Empire State Building on 34th Street. AT&T extended its lease term for ten years.

"We are enhancing the Empire State Building's 34th Street retail experience," said Thomas P. Durels, Executive Vice President, Real Estate, ESRT. "By moving AT&T's existing store, we will make available a 2,773 sq. ft. retail space located adjacent to the Empire State Building Observatory Entrance, which attracts approximately 4 million visitors per year. This will be the first time in history that a retailer will have the opportunity to lease a store right next to the world-famous Empire State Building Observatory on 34th Street."

Steven Baker of Winick Realty Group, LLC represented AT&T. Landlord representation was provided by Fred C. Posniak of ESRT, along with Joanne Podell and Mary Clayton of Cushman & Wakefield.

About Empire State Realty Trust

Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE: ESRT), a leading real estate investment trust (REIT), owns, manages, operates, acquires and repositions office and retail properties in Manhattan and the greater New York metropolitan area, including the Empire State Building, the "World's Most Famous Building." Headquartered in New York, New York, the Company's office and retail portfolio covers 10.1 million rentable square feet, as of March 31, 2019, consisting of 9.4 million rentable square feet in 14 office properties, including nine in Manhattan, three in Fairfield County, Connecticut, and two in Westchester County, New York; and approximately 700,000 rentable square feet in the retail portfolio.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release may contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Federal securities laws. You can identify these statements by use of the words "assumes," "believes," "estimates," "expects," "intends," "plans," "projects" and similar expressions that do not relate to historical matters. You should exercise caution in relying on forward-looking statements, because they involve risks, uncertainties and other factors which are, in some cases, beyond ESRT's control and could materially affect actual results. Such factors and risks include, without limitation, a failure of conditions or performance regarding any event or transaction described above, regulatory changes, and other risks and uncertainties described from time to time in ESRT's filings with the SEC. Except as may be required by law, ESRT does not undertake a duty to update any forward-looking statement.

SOURCE Empire State Realty Trust, Inc.

Related Links

http://www.esbnyc.com

