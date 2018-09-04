Empire State Realty Trust Signs 139,321 Sq. Ft. Across Greater New York Metro Portfolio During the First Eight Months of 2018

NEW YORK, Sept. 5, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE : ESRT ) concluded nineteen individual leases for 139,321 square feet at its Greater New York Metropolitan office properties between January and mid-August 2018.

"We recently started work on our previously announced program to update our common areas and amenities, including gyms, dining, and new coffee lounges," said Jeffrey H. Newman, Senior Vice President of ESRT. "ESRT continues to be a market leader in workplaces that appeal to tenants' employees."

Among the transactions concluded in Fairfield County:

Metro Center in Stamford, CT

Zimmer US, Inc. leased 8,906 sq. ft. Tenant brokers: Joe Cabrera , Mike Gordon , and Matt Mendicino of Colliers International.

in Cenveo Corp. leased 30,590 sq. ft. Tenant brokers: William Montague , Adam Klimek , and Kevin Foley of Cushman & Wakefield.

The Guardian Life Insurance Company of America extended its 12,914 sq. ft. lease. Tenant brokers: Ted Uzelac and Connie Saldana , Fischer.

CareCentrix, Inc. renewed its 10,691 sq. ft. lease. Tenant brokers: Serge Vishmid and Kim Mowers of Newmark Knight Frank .

Bright Horizons Children's Centers LLC renewed its 7,639 sq. ft. lease.



Jones Lang LaSalle Americas, Inc. extended its 6,344 sq. ft. lease.

MerrittView in Norwalk, CT

Key Bank leased 4,577 sq. ft. Tenant brokers: Mark Collins , Paul Kauffman and Mark Jacobs of JLL.

The Multiple Myeloma Research Foundation, Inc. renewed and expanded to 11,311 sq. ft. Tenant brokers: Paul Kauffman and Mark Jacobs of JLL.

Among the transactions concluded in Westchester County:

10 Bank Street in White Plains, NY

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company leased 6,864 sq. ft. Tenant broker: Craig Ruoff of Cushman & Wakefield.

Can Capital, Inc. leased 3,834 sq. ft. Tenant brokers: Brian Goldman , Greg Frisoli and Larry Ruggieri of Newmark Knight Frank .

Evolution Markets Inc. extended its lease of 10,279 sq. ft.



Property Resources Corporation renewed and expanded to 6,611 sq. ft. Tenant broker: Patti Valenti of Newmark Knight Frank .

Walleye Trading Advisors LLC leased 2,378 sq. ft. Tenant broker: David Richman of Rakow Commercial Realty Group.

Seal Software leased 2,477 sq. ft.



Marin Goodman , LLP renewed for 4,667 sq. ft.

Chemlube International, LLC renewed 4,230 sq. ft. Tenant broker: Eric Goldschmidt of Goldschmidt & Associates.

Pantaenius America Ltd. renewed 1,862 sq. ft. Tenant broker: Alan Zuckerman of Alan Zuckerman Real Estate.

Mr. Newman represented ESRT in the above transactions, along with Assistant Vice President, Kimberly Zaccagnino and Senior Leasing Associate, Tara Long.

