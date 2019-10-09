Empire State Realty Trust Signs Eighth Expansion Lease With LinkedIn At The Empire State Building

NEW YORK, Oct. 9, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE: ESRT) announced today that LinkedIn has signed its eighth expansion lease at the Empire State Building, adding three and a half floors and 188,653 square feet to its current campus. Since 2011, LinkedIn has grown to 501,600 square feet in total at the World's Most Famous Building.

"LinkedIn has created an exceptional environment that reflects its unique culture and brand in the Empire State Building. In addition to its expansion on the 24th floor, we were able to arrange an early recapture of space from an existing tenant, and that made available three floors to accommodate LinkedIn's additional growth within the Empire State Building's Urban Campus," said Thomas P. Durels, Executive Vice President, Real Estate, for ESRT. "LinkedIn enjoys the benefits of the Empire State Building's unique combination of amenities, including the tenant-only fitness center and a variety of in-building dining options, along with ESRT's ability to generate flexibility for growth."

Sacha Zarba, Lauren Crowley Corrinet, and Chris Hogan of CBRE, Inc. represented LinkedIn. Landlord representation was provided by Ryan Kass and Shanae Ursini from ESRT.

