Empire State Realty Trust Welcomes Target to Union Square East

NEW YORK, Feb. 25, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE: ESRT) announced today that national retailer Target has signed a lease at 10 Union Square East for an approximately 33,000 square foot store.

"ESRT is delighted to continue our partnership with Target as they open a new store at our Union Square property. Located in one of the city's most dynamic retail submarkets, it has close proximity to one of the busiest subway stations in New York and access to the 350,000 daily visitors to the bustling neighborhood," said Fred Posniak, Senior Vice President, Retail Leasing.

Retailers interested in capitalizing on Union Square East's heavy traffic from tourists, NYU students, office workers, and locals can join Target in either a 3,084 square foot corner unit with frontage on Union Square and 14th Street or a 4,705 square foot unit with entrances on Union Square and 15th Street.

Richard Skulnik of Ripco Real Estate represented Target. Landlord representation was provided by Fred C. Posniak of ESRT.

