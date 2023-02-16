Empire Steak House Expands to 49th Street and Broadway - a must read for all steak lovers!

MANHATTAN, N.Y., Feb. 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Empire Steak House owners have announced they will soon open a third location in midtown Manhattan! The two existing locations in the city along with the Empire Steak House in Tokyo are famous for their unique dining experience and the new restaurant will be no exception.

Expected to open its doors this spring, this 100-seat eatery with private rooms, will have a modern yet cozy dining room that will be the perfect place to enjoy a hearty steak dinner. "We are excited to welcome visitors to our new restaurant" – says Jack Sinanaj. "Everyone that has dined at least once at Empire knows we always go above and beyond to offer delicious food and an impeccable service".

The first Empire Steak House was founded in 2010 by brothers Jack, Jeff and Russ Sinanaj, who spent over 25 years working at the legendary Peter Luger Steakhouse. All locations stand out for their outstanding hospitality and ability to impress steak lovers with exquisite dry-aged steaks and other culinary delights. Whether you're looking for a classic New York Strip, a juicy Ribeye, or a flavorful Filet Mignon, Empire has the perfect steak – cooked just the way you like it. For those looking for a more extensive experience, the restaurant's wine list and single malt scotches offer a diverse selection of flavors that will satisfy even the most distinguished palette. With a selection of reds, whites, and sparkling wines from all over the world, as well as some of the best scotches, you can be sure to find something for any occasion.

While looking forward to the opening date, we are confident the new Empire will soon become a beloved destination for New York foodies and tourists alike.

