Empire Steak House featured in Top 3 New Netflix Series "Owning Manhattan"

NEW YORK, July 24, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Empire Steak House is delighted to announce its feature in the latest Netflix series, "Owning Manhattan." This much-anticipated show, set against the backdrop of Manhattan's vibrant cityscape, will highlight Empire Steak House in Episode 7, showcasing it as an iconic and premier dining destination.

Empire Steak House: A Culinary Landmark in Manhattan Situated in the heart of New York City, Empire Steak House stands as a beacon of fine dining with locations in Midtown East, Midtown West, and Times Square. Known for its opulent atmosphere and exceptional cuisine, Empire Steak House offers a unique dining experience that combines the finest USDA Prime dry-aged steaks, fresh seafood, and an extensive wine selection.

The restaurant's menu boasts signature dishes such as the Porterhouse for Two, American Wagyu Tomahawk Steak, and Chilean Sea Bass, which have all contributed to its stellar reputation. The luxurious setting, complete with plush seating and sophisticated décor, provides the perfect ambiance for both intimate dinners and grand celebrations that have catered to Presidents, Governors, Speakers of the House and many celebrities since 2005.

Featured in "Owning Manhattan" Episode 7 of "Owning Manhattan" showcases Empire Steak House's Times Square location, underscoring its status as a quintessential New York dining experience. Viewers will get a glimpse of the restaurant's elegant interior and delectable offerings, highlighting why it is a favorite among both locals and tourists.

Join Us in Celebration To celebrate this exciting feature, Empire Steak House invites fans of the show and all food lovers to experience its world-class dining. Visit us to enjoy the dishes and ambiance that have made Empire Steak House a Manhattan landmark. For reservations and more details, please visit Empire Steak House https://www.empiresteakhousenyc.com/

About Empire Steak House Founded by the Sinanaj brothers, Empire Steak House brings together a passion for fine dining and a commitment to quality and service. With its exceptional cuisine and luxurious ambiance, Empire Steak House continues to be a top dining destination in Manhattan. Contact Empire Steak House for reservations today at one of our three locations.

Empire Steak House East

151 East 50th Street NY, NY 10022

212-582-6900

233 W. 49th Street NY, NY 10019

212-355-5542

237 West 54th Street NY, NY 10019

212-586-9700

Email: [email protected] Website: www.empiresteakhousenyc.com

For private events contact: [email protected]

