Empire Stock Transfer Confirms QEBR Fast/DWAC Eligibility

NEW YORK, Dec. 17, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- QEBR (OTC:QEBR) today announced that its transfer agent, Empire Stock Transfer, has confirmed that QEBR is Fast/DWAC eligible as of October 14, 2019. QEBR's CUSIP number is: 92828H109.

DTC Processing:

Eligible for direct registration service. Eligible for FAST COD & WT

DTC Short Description: VIRTUAL MED INT Ownership Restriction: None Issue in Reorg Status: None Chills: None OFAC Sanction: None CNS Eligibility: None Network Equity Program: No (DRS Eligible/Certificate or Statement)

The Company previously announced that it expects to return to posting its continuous reporting documents on OTCMarkets' disclosure system as soon as possible after addressing comments from OTCMarkets staff as QEBR transitions to its new management team. All press releases can be found on the Company's corporate website: www.qebr.net.

About QEBR:

QEBR is the trading symbol for Virtual Medical International, Inc., a Nevada corporation. QEBR develops or acquires promising technology companies from around the world that specialize in data processing, warehousing, encryption, and analysis.

Forward-Looking Statements

Legal Notice Regarding Forward-Looking Statements in this news release that are not historical facts are forward-looking statements that are subject to risks and uncertainties. Forward-looking statements are based on current facts and analyses and other information that are based on forecasts of future results, estimates of amounts not yet determined, and assumptions of management. Forward looking statements are generally, but not always, identified by the words "expects", "plans", "anticipates", "believes", "intends", "estimates", "projects", "aims", "potential", "goal", "objective", "prospective", and similar expressions or that events or conditions "will", "would", "may", "can", "could" or "should" occur.

Actual results may differ materially from those currently anticipated due to a number of factors beyond the reasonable control of the Company. It is important to note that actual outcomes and the Company's actual results could differ materially from those in such forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially include misinterpretation of data, the Company's ability to raise financing for operations, breach by parties with whom we have contracted, and the possible inability to maintain qualified employees or consultants.

For more information please see our website: http://www.qebr.net

Contact: info@qebr.net

Source: Dr. Larry Eastland, CEO

SOURCE QEBR

