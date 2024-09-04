Empire Today® Announces Increased Availability of Same-Day Appointments

New initiative underscores the company's on-going commitment to redefining exceptional in-home flooring experience for customers

NORTHLAKE, Ill., Sept. 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Empire Today, one of the country's leading shop-at-home direct-to-consumer flooring companies, announced today the expansion of its same-day consultation and estimate service. Long known for great in-home shopping experiences, Empire will now offer customers even more flexibility to shop when they want by expanding access to same-day appointments.

Under the new initiative, customers who request an Empire in-home shopping experience by 11:40 A.M. (local time) will have expanded access to scheduling a consultation that same day to better meet customer needs in over 70 metropolitan markets across the country.

The Empire Flooring Consultant will bring hundreds of samples directly to the customer's home, so customers can choose their floors where they use their floors. The assortment will include the latest trends and flooring technology including hardwood, carpet, laminate, vinyl, tile and more. Availability of same-day appointments may vary based on market and consumer demand.

"We've always been proud to offer the best flooring experience in the industry," said Brian Hutto, Chief Executive Officer of Empire Today. "Now we are on a mission to redefine the flooring experience by creating exceptional customer programs such as expanded access to same-day appointments, providing our customers even more options and flexibility. And we are just getting started."

Based just outside of Chicago, IL, Empire operates in more than 70 major markets nationwide. The expanded same-day appointment service will be available in all markets starting September 4, 2024.

About Empire Today, LLC

Empire Today, LLC, also commonly known as Empire Carpet and for its famous 800-588-2300® jingle, has been a leading provider of installed home improvements and home furnishings for 60 years. Empire serves residential and business customers with a wide selection of products for homes, small businesses, organizations, and commercial applications. Empire offers quality name-brand products including carpet, hardwood flooring, laminate flooring, tile and vinyl flooring. Empire's customers enjoy shop-at-home convenience or on-site consultations, next-day professional installation on many products, quality products at great prices, and award-winning service in over 70 of the largest metropolitan areas in the United States. With more than 3 million satisfied customers, Empire Today is dedicated to customer satisfaction. For more information, visit EmpireToday.com.

