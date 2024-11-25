Empire Today® Appoints Retail Veteran Butch Cavello as President of Residential Operations

Empire also announces the promotion of two key leaders to continue to drive operational excellence and growth

NORTHLAKE, Ill., Nov. 25, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Empire Today, one of the country's leading shop-at-home direct-to-consumer flooring companies, is pleased to announce Butch Cavello has joined the company as President of Residential Operations. He brings to Empire a wealth of experience in operations, direct-to-consumer retail, training, and a proven track record of operational excellence and success in driving sales growth. Most recently, Butch was the Vice President, Operations, Training, and Direct-to-Consumer Retail at Samsung Electronics. Prior to his tenure at Samsung, Butch held senior leadership roles at Best Buy, Lucent Technologies, and American Louver Company and is a graduate of the United States Air Force Academy. Butch will lead the entire residential customer delivery organization and report directly to Brian Hutto, Chief Executive Officer.

"I'm excited to join the nation's leading brand in the flooring industry," said Cavello. "I look forward to working with the entire Empire organization to deliver superior customer experiences, grow the company and lead the exceptional residential business."

Chris Granger, former President, Residential, has been appointed Chief Operating Officer. Granger joined Empire Today as President of Commercial Operations in 2018 and was instrumental in expanding the company's business-to-business segment. As COO, Chris will focus on driving Empire Today's strategic priorities and ensuring the successful execution of key operational initiatives, working closely with all teams to implement programs that will enhance Empire's market position and deliver exceptional value to customers.

Paul Carter, an integral member of the Empire team since 2009, has been appointed Chief Strategy Officer. Originally joining Empire to head its commercial business operations, Carter was most recently the Executive Vice President of Strategic Projects, a position that had him overseeing various elements of Merchandising and Market Operations, as well as a variety of other transformation projects. In his new role, Carter will work closely with Hutto and the entire executive leadership team to drive Empire's short- and long-term strategies aimed at achieving the company's ambitious growth goals.

"I want to welcome Butch to the Empire Today team and congratulate Chris and Paul on their new assignments," said Brian Hutto, CEO of Empire Today. "We have built the best leadership team in the business and now look forward to relentless execution, consistently delighting customers, and growing the most iconic and best brand in flooring."

