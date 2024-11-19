Empire Today® Receives Better Business Bureau's 2024 Chicago Torch Hall of Fame Award

Empire Today honored with special legacy award for the most Torch Awards for Marketplace Ethics in the region

NORTHLAKE, Ill., Nov. 19, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Empire Today, one of the country's leading shop-at-home, direct-to-consumer flooring companies, has been awarded the 2024 Chicago Torch Hall of Fame Award by the Better Business Bureau (BBB) of Chicago & Northern Illinois. As the recipient of five Torch Awards for Marketplace Ethics – more than any other individual company in the BBB Chicago and Northern Illinois Region's history – this special accolade is meant to honor businesses that have consistently demonstrated exceptional ethical practices and a high level of commitment to trust and integrity.

The Torch Award for Marketplace Ethics is the most prestigious award the BBB can present to a business, recognizing companies' dedication to ethical business practices. In 2022, the BBB decided that due to there being so many exemplary companies and leaders every year at the Torch ceremony, it was appropriate to create an incredibly special award for the "Legends of Torch" – the Torch Hall of Fame Award.

Encouraging and supporting ethical practices is a key purpose of the BBB, and receiving this award shows that Empire Today not only believes in the high standards promoted by the BBB but also consistently acts on them, integrating them into its daily operations to continue earning trust and delivering high rates of customer satisfaction.

"Having won more Torch Awards than any Company in the region, on this 50th anniversary of our relationship with the BBB, we are honored to join the Legends of the Torch and accept the Torch Hall of Fame Award," said Brian Hutto, CEO of Empire Today. "For over 60 years, Empire Today has built trust with over 3 million satisfied customers through our core values of customers first, acting with a sense of urgency to satisfy them, living the golden rule, driving results through teamwork, and building trust by acting with integrity. At Empire, we have an unmatched culture of collaboration and shared values within the organization while always continuing to evolve the 'Empire Way' with a singular focus on delivering the best products, value and service to our customers."

As the company with the most Torch wins in the Chicago and Northern Illinois Region, Empire has set a standard that reflects the meaning and spirit of the BBB's Torch Awards, which includes excellence in the four "C's" – Culture, Character, Community and Customer Service. This prestigious recognition is a testament to the company's unwavering commitment to excellence, integrity, ethics and outstanding service that not only sets the brand apart, but also serves as an inspiration to others in the industry.

For each Torch win, Empire Today was evaluated on its commitment to high ethical standards in dealings with customers, suppliers, employees and the community. The evaluation asked questions including how ethical practices are communicated; how Empire Today establishes goals, manages resources, measures achievement and allocates rewards for business and employee personal growth; and how the company improves the communities in which it operates.

Empire Today is proud to hold an A+ rating in the BBB's grading system and utilizes the Net Promoter Score (NPS) metric to measure customer satisfaction and retention. Since partnering with the BBB in 1974, Empire Today has been accredited by the organization in most of the 75 metropolitan areas Empire Today serves nationally. The long-standing partnership has been a foundation of the Empire Today promise to build and ensure trust with customer's homes and properties.

More information about the BBB Torch Awards can be found at bbb.org.

About Empire Today, LLC

Empire Today, LLC, also commonly known as Empire Carpet and for its famous 800-588-2300® jingle, has been a leading provider of installed home improvements and home furnishings for 65 years. Empire serves residential and business customers with a wide selection of products for homes, small businesses, organizations, and commercial applications. Empire offers quality installed name-brand products including carpet, hardwood flooring, laminate flooring, tile, and vinyl flooring. Empire's customers enjoy shop-at-home convenience or on-site consultations, next-day professional installation on many products, quality products at great prices, and award-winning service in over 70 of the largest metropolitan areas in the United States. With more than 3 million satisfied customers, Empire Today is dedicated to customer satisfaction. For more information, visit EmpireToday.com.

For media inquiries please contact:

[email protected]

SOURCE Empire Today