Empire Today® Rolls Out HOME Fresh - The World's First And Only 100 Percent Hypoallergenic, Odor-Neutralizing Carpet

NORTHLAKE, Ill., April 3, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Empire Today, a leading provider of installed carpet, flooring, and window treatments, is introducing HOME Fresh carpet, the world's first and only 100 percent hypoallergenic, odor-neutralizing carpet. The innovative new carpet, which helps keep your home clean and smelling fresh, is welcome news for the 68 percent of American households that own pets and 50 million Americans who report suffering from nasal allergies.

Exclusively from Empire®, HOME Fresh carpet delivers three innovations in one carpet. First, HOME Fresh carpet features one-of-a-kind construction with a built-in premium padding that provides better airflow through the carpet, allowing dust, dirt and pet dander to be more easily vacuumed up than traditional carpet. Second, the carpet fibers and padding are made using recycled plastic bottles, so they don't absorb moisture, helping prevent the growth of mold and mildew. Finally, a naturally occurring mineral infused into the carpet fibers helps neutralize household odors like those from pets, smoking, and cooking. HOME Fresh doesn't mask smells like an air freshener but neutralizes them, leaving homes smelling fresher.

"HOME Fresh carpet, exclusively available at Empire Today, is the most exciting innovation in the flooring category in decades. Empire Today's HOME Fresh carpet is great for homes with people who suffer from nasal allergies or respiratory conditions, or for people who just want a cleaner and fresher home," said Keith Weinberger, Empire Today's CEO.

"HOME Fresh carpet fibers won't absorb moisture and offers superior air flow versus traditional carpet, inhibiting the ability of allergens like mold or mildew to grow. Additionally, HOME Fresh helps eliminates odors, keeping homes smelling fresh. HOME Fresh invites consumers across America to reconsider carpet again. In fact, research has found that hypoallergenic benefits doubles the number of people who would consider purchasing carpet," Weinberger added.

Pet odors from occasional accidents and allergens in the home are a major concern among Americans, with 43 million households owning a dog and 36 million households with one or more cats. Pet dander and other allergens trapped in traditional carpet can aggravate homeowners' and guests' allergies. The Asthma and Allergy Foundation of America estimates 50 million Americans suffer from nasal allergies, affecting 30 percent of adults and 40 percent of children.

Eco-friendly HOME Fresh is made from recycled materials and is itself 100 percent recyclable. It is latex- and VOC- (volatile organic compounds) free with no harmful chemicals. To extend its durability, all HOME Fresh is treated Scotchgard® Protector Advanced Repel Technology for long-lasting spill protection, plus HOME Fresh comes with Limited Lifetime Stain and Soil warranties.

HOME Fresh is offered in premium frieze and super-premium plush carpet styles with 10 color options to match any decor. Anyone can schedule an in-home appointment with Empire to see HOME Fresh by calling 800-558-2300 or by visiting EmpireToday.com/HOMEFresh.

