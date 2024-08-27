Empire Today® Welcomes Kristin Prudhomme as New President of Empire for Business

Seasoned B2B Veteran to Lead Empire's Business Division

NORTHLAKE, Ill., Aug. 27, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Empire Today, one of the country's leading shop-at-home direct-to-consumer flooring companies, announced the appointment of Kristin Prudhomme as President of Empire for Business, the company's B2B arm.

"We're excited to welcome Kristin aboard as the new President of Empire for Business," said Brian Hutto, Chief Executive Officer of Empire Today. "Her extensive background, proven leadership, and impressive track record of driving growth will make her an invaluable addition to our company. We look forward to the positive impact her presence will undoubtedly have."

Kristin brings to Empire a wealth of experience and a history of business leadership, having most recently served as CEO of Washington, D.C.-based commercial contractor Forrester Construction. While there, she spearheaded a company-wide restructuring and transformation of people and processes.

Prior to her tenure at Forrester, Kristin enjoyed a distinguished 16-year career at Schindler Elevator Corporation, holding a variety of roles including Regional Sales Manager, Sales & Marketing Manager (Europe), and General Manager. She ended her career there as Senior Vice President of Sales, Products, & Large Project Operations, a role in which Kristin was directly responsible for approximately $1 billion in sales volume, driving remarkable market share growth, and enhancing customer loyalty across 70 U.S. branch offices. Her career began at Otis Elevator Company, and also includes time at Shaw Industries. Kristin holds a B.S. in International Business & French from Elizabethtown College and an M.B.A. from Drexel University.

"I look forward to expanding our reach across Empire Today's U.S. commercial flooring division and driving continuous improvements to benefit our business customers," said Prudhomme.

